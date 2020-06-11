USARCENT Celebrates 102nd Birthday

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – U.S. Army Central family came together to celebrate the historic unit’s 102nd birthday during a ceremony in the command’s headquarters here, Nov. 06.



“You’re not only part of a historic unit, you are part of a unit making history every day,” said Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell, USARCENT Commanding General.



Third Army was established in 1918 and was famously commanded by General George S. Patton during World War II. The ceremony featured a video with current USARCENT Soldiers in period uniforms retelling key events from the unit’s storied history.



“Third Army also proudly acclaims 26 Medal of Honor recipients in our lineage – this is a truly historic and accomplished unit that has played a huge role in protecting our homeland and winning our Nation’s wars,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Flanagan, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Commander. “We should be very proud to wear this Third Army patch, to serve in such a legendary unit, and for the opportunity to become a part of the Third Army history – as there are surely more battles and campaigns in our future.”



The event also included a ceremonial cake cutting by Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester, accompanied by the unit’s youngest and oldest Soldiers; using a saber designed by General Patton himself.

