USACE Buffalo District to host ribbon cutting for Athol Springs’ revetment

BUFFALO, NY --

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District will host a ceremonial ribbon cutting event and media site tour, 1:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at the Athol Springs project site, adjacent the Hoak’s Restaurant located at 4100 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075.



The ceremony celebrates completion of the $8.2 million, 1,325-foot armor stone revetment of the Lake Erie seawall that will protect Route 5 from Lake Erie wave action and spray.



Attendees include:



U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins

U.S. Congressman Chris Jacobs

New York State Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul

Hamburg Town Supervisor James Shaw

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner MarieTherese Dominguez.

USACE Buffalo District Deputy Commander Maj. Patrick Billmann

“Having lived and served as an elected official in the Town of Hamburg, I know firsthand the safety hazards and disruptions that motorists face along Route 5 during inclement weather,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “Completion of the revetment along the Lake Erie Shoreline - thanks to the State Department of Transportation and Army Corps of Engineers - will improve travel conditions along this critical corridor while making sure the community can still enjoy the beauty of Lake Erie. Even in the midst of a global pandemic, New York continues to build back better and more resilient for the future.”



“The New York State Department of Transportation was pleased to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Athol Springs project to provide the necessary protection for the Lake Erie shoreline - a real transportation benefit for motorists along State Route 5,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner MarieTherese Dominguez. “The revetment and new drainage will work together to ensure safe travel conditions on this important arterial connecting the Southtowns to the city of Buffalo, and will allow the community a vantage point to enjoy the beautiful views of Lake Erie.”



“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is taking bold actions today that will improve project delivery tomorrow and accelerate infrastructure delivery. Because of the strong partnership with NYSDOT, and full federal funding secured by our elected officials, the Corps of Engineers was able to deliver the Athol Springs project ahead of schedule and under budget. Now 40,000 motorists daily will drive easier knowing that they can safely pass along the Lake Erie shoreline, said Maj. Patrick Billmann, USACE Buffalo District Deputy Commander. “Accelerated project delivery is a testament to the technical capabilities of project team members: Christine Cardus Weston Cross, Mitchell Hares, Austin Nilsen, Tim Noon, Laura Ortiz, Brian Steils, and Tori Towndrow. They have been instrumental in delivering the new revetment before Lake Erie’s harsh winters arrive.



The revetment provides a 10-foot-wide splash apron, which acts as a buffer between the lake and road. It dissipates most of the wave energy so that it does not affect travel conditions. Prior to the revetment, storms would deposit large amounts of debris resulting in unsafe conditions.



Buffalo District awarded the construction contract to Ryba Marine Construction, from Cheboygan, Michigan, in August 2019 and construction began in September 2019.



To view photos of the construction please visit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157711482154201/with/50195804656/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 11:41