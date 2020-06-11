Col. Michael S. Oshiki, WBAMC Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Luis A. Maldonado, the senior enlisted advisor of William Beaumont Army Medical Center, held a Commander's State of WBAMC update at the Sergeant Audie Murphy Conference Room on Oct.9. Staff and leaders joined the update virtually through Microsoft Teams and Facebook.



The Command Team used the venue as an opportunity to share their priorities as we fight COVID -19 while, simultaneously, preparing to move into the new WBAMC. It focused on topics such as the WBAMC mission and vision, COVID-19 and the new normal, transition to the new hospital, and virtual health. Each topic area was presented as a statement, allowing participants to discuss challenges and ideas surrounding the topic.



When discussing the creation of a new mission and vision, Oshiki said, "The global pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we do business. I want the mission and vision to reflect the pillars of the Defense Health Agency."



Lt. Col Richard L. Clark, chief transition officer, briefed an in-depth timeline of events for the remaining transition to the new WBAMC. Along with the organization's transitions, the new hospital's trauma center will upgrade from level three to level two.



In concluding his speech’ Oshiki named the hospital's annual accomplishments, which were supporting the most extensive training area in the Department of Defense, deploying 375 Soldiers in the last two years, and supporting the local community during the pandemic.



"American College of Surgeons recognize William Beaumont as a meritorious performing hospital under the National Surgical Quality Improvement Program These accomplishments are a direct reflection of our organization as people, individuals, and as a team," said Oshiki. “You made this possible. It's what I stated in the beginning, 'people first'. William Beaumont, you have absolutely figured out how to balance both.”

