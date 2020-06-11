436th LRS stands ready for winter

Photo By Mauricio Campino | Senior Airman Anthony Rein, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron mission generation...... read more read more Photo By Mauricio Campino | Senior Airman Anthony Rein, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron mission generation vehicle and equipment journeyman, and Senior Airman Taylor Hall, 436th LRS mission generation vehicle and equipment journeyman, check the tire pressure on a snow plow Oct. 22, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The 436th LRS replaced a 16-year-old Oskosh runway snow plow by acquiring a used one from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, saving $30k in repair costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino) see less | View Image Page

The need for rapid global mobility never stops even as winter weather inevitably approaches. After recently completing a thorough winterization of snow clearing and support vehicles, the Airmen and civilian staff of the 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron stand ready to keep the runways clear of snow and ice.



Although the winter cold at Dover AFB lasts only a few months, recovering and preparing for the next cold season is a year-round mission. The winterization of vehicles, commonly referred to as a summer rebuild, typically starts in the spring.



Each vehicle undergoes an extensive, multipoint inspection. The multipurpose maintenance shop has implemented a process, in which vehicle technicians are paired up with the vehicle operators to best identify issues or potential problems. This process has yielded great results.



“Who knows the vehicles better than the operators who drive them on a daily basis? They’ve given us great input to better diagnose issues,” said Gary Eley, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron Multipurpose Maintenance shop supervisor.



The multipurpose maintenance shop of the 436th LRS is responsible for maintaining 10 snow removal vehicles, which include snowblowers, snow brooms and snowplows, along with 17 aircraft de-icers and another 13 support vehicles, such as dump trucks, road graders, backhoes and front-end loaders.





Having spent three years stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Senior Airman Taylor Hall, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron mission generation vehicle and equipment journeyman, arrived at Dover AFB with a wealth of knowledge.



“All I dealt with in Alaska was snow removal vehicles and construction vehicles, so when I got here, I was like, ‘I got this,’” said Hall.



Hall spearheaded this year’s summer rebuild using his years of cold weather experience to streamline and improve the process. He also passed on that knowledge to several of his Airmen, who were recent technical school graduates.



Vehicle maintenance is not all just physical work. Besides ensuring vehicles are operating properly, leaders, young and old, must use their problem-solving skills to find the best solutions.



“There’s a lot of inner workings to vehicle management. We just don’t fix trucks. We have to source parts, contract maintenance, especially if it’s outside of our skill level. Sometimes, it’s more feasible to contract a repair than to purchase a $10K tool that you’re only going to use once,” said Gary Eley, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron Multipurpose Maintenance shop supervisor.



This year, the 436th LRS was able to replace a 16-year-old Oshkosh runway snowplow that required major component repairs. Using research, communication and teamwork with the fleet management-and-analysis section as well as squadron leadership, the multipurpose maintenance shop was able to acquire a used snowplow from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, saving $30K in repair costs.



The unit accomplished all of these feats while still fulfilling their mission of maintaining a fleet of 138 vehicles in addition to the snow removal vehicles. Leading that charge was Senior Airman Anthony Ray, 436th LRS mission generation vehicle and equipment journeyman. Hall and Ray communicated constantly to effectively employ their Airmen and coordinate repairs of both vehicle fleets.



“My favorite part about this job is problem-solving,” said Ray.



The success of the 436th LRS reaches beyond Dover AFB. The multipurpose maintenance shop is currently prepping a de-icer that will be sent to Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, to support presidential flight missions. Keeping the runways clear of snow and ice means Team Dover’s mission of delivering rapid global mobility can continue despite harsh winter weather.