Courtesy translation: Corona positives are automatically required to go into quarantine

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 06 NOV 2020

Courtesy Translation: Lena Stange, Public Affairs Specialist





WIESBADEN, Germany -- The administrative staff met again on Friday, Nov. 6, and discussed the current situation of the corona pandemic.



The health authority expressly points out to citizens that a 14-day quarantine is mandatory for people who receive a positive result (starting with the day of the test). This obligation to quarantine also applies automatically to all household members. This was regulated in the 1st Ordinance to Combat the Pandemic of the State of Hessen. This also applies without a written quarantine order from the health authority.



The administrative staff did not decide on any further measures in its meeting, but reserves the right to do so if the number of infections in Wiesbaden continues to rise unabatedly. "The measures currently in force are necessary to slow down the spread of the corona pandemic, to protect people from risk groups and to ensure that sufficient treatment capacities are still available in clinics," say Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende and Mayor and Head of the Health Department Dr. Oliver Franz. "We ask all Wiesbaden residents for their understanding and urge them to adhere to the measures and to wear a mouth and nose covering and to avoid contacts that are not absolutely necessary."



Details of all regulations so far can be found in the substantiated versions of the general regulations. These can be downloaded from wiesbaden.de/coronavirus under “Pressemeldungen und Verordnungen”.