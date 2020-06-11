Officers have an opportunity to defer promotion to captain

Officers being considered for the FY21 Army Competitive Category Captain Promotion Selection Board, in the primary zone of consideration, may request to opt-out and defer consideration for promotion if they meet the following conditions by Dec. 7, 2020:
- Officer is enrolled in a U.S. Army Advanced Education Program.
- Officer has served in the rank of second or first lieutenant for 11 or less cumulative rated months.
- Officer was commissioned via the Early Commissioning Program.
- Officer is or will be serving in an assignment of significant value and would find continued service there developmentally valuable.
When requesting the deferment, officers need to accept or complete an assignment of significant value to the Army recommended by the commanding general of U.S. Army Human Resources Command and approved by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (ASA(M&RA)), complete an ongoing funded resident advanced civilian education program, and a career progression requirement that is delayed by either a priority assignment or adequate civilian education.
The application for deferment is available at: https://www.hrc.army.mil/content/Opt%20Out%20~2F%20Opt%20Into%20Promotion%20Boards on the HRC website. The form must be completed and digitally signed by the officer and the first O-6 in the officer’s chain of command and emailed to usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.opmd-opt-actions@mail.mil by Dec. 7, 2020.
For more information, see Milper 20-357: https://www.hrc.army.mil/content/Opt%20Out%20~2F%20Opt%20Into%20Promotion%20Boards.
