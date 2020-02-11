Curbside pickup program rolls out at Pearl Harbor, Hickam Exchange

In an effort to keep the health and safety of Hawaii military customers and associates a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange and the Hickam Exchange offer a new curbside pickup program.



In a recent news release by the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), it stated that a new drive-up program rolled out to allow customers to safely pick up their merchandise curbside. Eligible customers must have an account on the NEXCOM online store, myNavyExchange.com. Orders are ready for pickup 48 hours of being placed. Once the order is ready, an NEX associate will notify the customer for payment information and the order will be ready for customer pickup within 30 minutes of payment.



Customers can park at designated curbside parking spots and must contact the Pearl Harbor NEX to let them know they are parked at the store. The customer must show their Department of Defense ID card to confirm the order, then the associate will place the purchase in the customer’s car.



“NEX Hawaii is now a part of a curbside pickup program for those who are looking for an alternative to shopping within the store,” said Staphanie Lau, NEX marketing manager.



The Hickam Exchange also provides a curbside pickup option at their main store according to Yvonne Palmieri, Hickam main store manager, who shares a similar step-by-step process.



“At Hickam, orders are placed through shopmyexchange.com then an email will be sent to the customer when the order is ready for pickup,” said Palmieri. “Once our customer gets that notification, the Hickam main store has four parking stalls marked ‘curbside pickup’ where customers can park. The customer would then dial the phone number displayed on the sign, 1-808-227-4193, and tell us what number parking stall they are at. Our associates then deliver the merchandise to our customers' vehicles.”



For more information about the curbside pickup program, call the Pearl Harbor NEX at (808) 423-3287 or the Hickam Exchange at (808) 423-1304.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 21:08 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US