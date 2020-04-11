Marine Reserves Called to action during Global Pandemic

Staff Sgt. Patrick Dooley, a Maintenance Chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, stands duty at his designated hotel in San Diego, CA, Nov. 4, 2020. Dooley is one of many reserve Marines that have been activated in order to assist Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego in safely and effectively quarantining new recruits prior to them beginning recruit training. Dooley, a native of Tucson, Arizona, was recruited out of Recruiting Sub Station Tucson following the 9/11 attacks to serve as a Motor Transport Marine. After completion of recruit training, Dooley went on to serve two combat deployments to Iraq before returning for the final time, and volunteering to become a Marine Corps Drill Instructor with 2nd Recruit Training Battalion in 2009. He then transitioned to the reserves and immediately began taking advantage of his time as a civilian by attending college at San Diego City College and eventually transferring to San Diego State University in pursuit of a bachelor's degree in international security & conflict resolution. While in the reserves and attending college, he was able to study abroad in Europe, befriending fellow servicemembers from allied countries, and travelling all throughout the continent during his time there. Following his transition to the reserves, Dooley noted that “The Marines on the reserve side were just as professional and efficient” when it came to accomplishing the tasks and missions they were given, including numerous humanitarian assistance emergencies that the unit had been activated for. Like many reservists, Dooley sees the reserves as the best of both worlds, as all the experience he has had in the Marine Corps has transferred into civilian life and vice versa. Although he is no longer active duty, Dooley was prepared to be activated and support his fellow Marines through the COVID-19 pandemic and has successfully helped prevent the spread of the virus between recruits and Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 18:25 Story ID: 382461 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Reserves Called to action during Global Pandemic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.