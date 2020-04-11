Marine Reserves Called to action during Global Pandemic

Sgt. Jose Ortiz, an Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue (EFR) Specialist, assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Nov. 4, 2020. Ortiz is one of multiple reserve Marines activated in order to assist MCRD San Diego, in safely and effectively quarantining arriving recruits before their cycle of recruit training begins. He is responsible for ensuring the safe transportation of personnel around MCRD San Diego as well as the neighboring hotels used to quarantine arriving recruits. Ortiz was born in Aliso Viejo, CA, and was recruited out of Recruiting Sub Station Mission Viejo to serve as EFR Specialist in the Marine Corps Reserves, a piece of the Marine Corps that Ortiz describes as “the best of both worlds”, as he gets to not only improve himself as an individual and a Marine, but also as a civilian where he is currently working towards a bachelors degree in psychology. After joining the Marine Corps, Ortiz noticed a significant change in many aspects of his life, including improved leadership skills, work ethic, professionalism, and the way he carries himself. These traits have led to him being very successful in his civilian life as it sets him apart from others in the same field of work as him. Ortiz stated that the “super dynamic” work environment in the Marine Corps helped prepare him for his job as a civilian working with under-privileged kids where every day could be different than the last. Although Ortiz was enjoying his time working towards his degree as a civilian, he was ready as ever when he was activated following the COVID-19 pandemic to assist his fellow Marines and Sailors in ensuring that recruit training was able to safely continue while implementing new precautions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 18:17 Story ID: 382460 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Reserves Called to action during Global Pandemic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.