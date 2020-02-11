Marine Reserves Called to action during Global Pandemic

Lance Cpl. Jason Garrido, a Reconfigurable Transportable Consolidated Automated Support System Technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 41, stands duty at his designated hotel in San Diego, CA, Nov. 2, 2020. Garrido is one of multiple reservists from MALS-41 who were activated in order to assist Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego in successfully and safely quarantining new recruits prior to them beginning recruit training. Garrido, among others, arrived in San Diego this past September in order to ensure precautions were taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between new recruits of MCRD San Diego as well as other personnel on the base. Garrido is from Frisco, Texas and was recruited out of Recruiting Sub Station Frisco. He joined the Marine Corps Reserve in order to better himself physically and mentally while still working toward his college degree using financial assistance he received from the Marine Corps. Garrido has seen not only the tangible benefits from the reserves, but also the intangible as he stated, “A good thing about the reserves is that you can not only take experiences from within the Marine Corps and apply them to Civilian life, but also take the experiences you have had as a civilian and apply them to the Marine Corps.” He also mentioned the leadership skills he has gained since being a Marine and going through large amounts of training in order to qualify for and retain his Military Occupational Specialty. When Garrido is not working on F18’s or C130’s, he is working towards his college degree full-time at Collin College while also working two part time jobs outside of the Marine Corps. Garrido has successfully taken advantage of the many opportunities and benefits he has received from the Marine Corps including financial aid and job experience in order to become successful not only as a Marine, but as a civilian as well. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 18:00 Story ID: 382457 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Reserves Called to action during Global Pandemic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.