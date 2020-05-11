Airman goes above and beyond to keep NMANG mission ready

Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Jason Proctor is gaining a reputation for doing whatever it takes to get...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Master Sgt. Jason Proctor is gaining a reputation for doing whatever it takes to get the job done. Here he is in 2007 deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Courtesy photo see less | View Image Page

Master Sgt. Jason Proctor is gaining a reputation of doing what’s necessary to ensure mission success.



Proctor’s primary job is Supply Superintendent for the 210th RED HORSE Squadron. There he is responsible for organizing, inventorying data, mobility bags, funding, and ordering deployment gear.



In addition, he stepped up to lead the RHS team through the COVID activation by working as the unit control center’s senior noncommissioned officer for months.



When Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Sanchez headed to National Guard Bureau to act as the interim Functional Area Manager for RED HORSE, Proctor also filled that vacancy.



“MSgt Proctor stepped up again to take over as the POC (Point of Contact) for this year’s FTX (Field Training Exercise) and ensure its success,” said Maj. Delilah Gavaldon, Force Support Officer for 210th RED HORSE Squadron.



“He has worked tirelessly with the NMARNG (New Mexico Army National Guard) to collaborate on training plans and instructors for bare base, ECP (entry control point) operations, integrated defense, team and individual movements, land navigation, night operations, and enemy POW(prisoners of war)—just to name a few,” Gavaldon said.



In response to a vacant combat arms training and maintenance position, Proctor took charge and worked with the 150th Security Forces Squadron to organize and provide a mobilization preparation weapons schedule for 103 Airmen to ensure timely weapons qualifications on the M-4 carbine and M-9 pistol.



“If you want to focus on someone who is a hard-charger, but you may never hear about because he operates behind the scenes, he’s our Airman,” said Gavaldon.