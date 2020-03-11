NIOC Colorado Turns 25

AURORA, Colo. (NNS) – Nov. 1, marked the 25th anniversary of Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Colorado’s inception.



Twenty-five years ago, Navy Security Group Activity (NSGA) Denver was established from a small detachment of less than 30 Sailors on Buckley Air Force Base. NSGA Denver was administratively closed and subsequently re-established on Oct 1, 2005 as Navy Information Operations Command Colorado following guidance from OPNAV Notice 5450.



Twenty-five years later, NIOC Colorado’s 350 plus Sailors continue to provide support to fleet assets and National Intelligence operations requirements worldwide.



With COVID-19 mitigation measures in place, the command executed a virtual ceremony to celebrate NIOC Colorado’s rich history on Nov. 3. The 25th anniversary ceremony was orchestrated by Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class, Lydia Gibson, a Military Electronic Intelligence Signals Analysis Program Intern assigned to 30 Department.



“It was an excellent opportunity to celebrate NIOC Colorado’s 25th birthday. We were able to make it work even with restrictions in place,” said Gibson. “We have a great history here at the command, and this ceremony was an awesome way to celebrate our rich heritage.”



The ceremony consisted of a brief of the command’s history followed by video submissions from Sailors who have been positively impacted by NIOC Colorado. Distinguished guests, who were previously assigned to the command, made remarks on how the Command has affected them. The triad were presented with the first three 25th anniversary challenge coins on behalf of the Rocky Mountain First Class Petty Officer’s Association.



NIOC Colorado’s Commanding Officer, Commander Chuck Hall, gave praise to the Sailors at his command. “In 1995, the Navy made a small investment of cryptologic personnel at a remote location in Colorado. Twenty-five years later, this well-established command punches well above its weight, supporting the Fleet around the globe,” said Hall. “It’s an honor and a privilege to serve on such a high-performing, professional team.



The event concluded by announcing the winners of the Blue Jacket, Junior Sailor and Senior Sailor of the Quarter for quarter four, fiscal year 2020 who were Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Christopher Dearth, Cryptologic Technician (Collections) 2nd Class Aaliyah Harris and Cryptologic Technician (Collections) 1st Class Tatiana Smith, respectively. The ceremony was broadcast throughout the intelligence community via video chat due to the limited number of in-person seating.



NIOC Colorado is a subordinate command of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and comprises Task Group 101 of the U.S. 10th Fleet. Based at Buckley Space Force Base, its mission is to provide ready, trained, and motivated Information Warfare Officers, Cryptologic Enlisted Personnel, and expertise to support Fleet, combat forces, and National intelligence operations requirements worldwide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 16:43 Story ID: 382450 Location: AURORA, CO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIOC Colorado Turns 25, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.