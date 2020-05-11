Military Working Dog retires from NAS Key West

Photo By Danette Baso Silvers | 201105-N-KM072-006 (KEY WEST, Fla.) Naval Air Station Key West’s Kennel Master...... read more read more Photo By Danette Baso Silvers | 201105-N-KM072-006 (KEY WEST, Fla.) Naval Air Station Key West’s Kennel Master Master-at-Arms 1st Class Alberto Flores with Military Working Dog Roman, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joshua Schellenger with retired MWD Jessy, and Master-at-Arms Seaman Johana Martinez-Rodriguez with MWD Grim, pose for a photo after a retirement ceremony for Jessy at Boca Chica Field November 5, 2020. Jessy is a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois and has been stationed at NAS Key West since 2014 where she provided patrol and explosives detection services. She and her handlers have served on two overseas deployments, 38 presidential missions, Fleet Week New York City, and were on standby to provide services for U.S. Naval Hospital Ship Comfort in New York City at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Jessy was recently adopted by Schellenger and his family. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Danette Baso Silvers) see less | View Image Page

Military Working Dog Jessy was honored for her service at a retirement

ceremony at Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field November 5, 2020.



NAS Key West Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Sohaney presented Jessy with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and a Certificate of Meritorious Service at the ceremony.



Jessy, a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois, was trained for patrol and explosives

detection at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, before being stationed at NAS Key West in 2014. While at NAS Key West, she has worked with 10 canine handlers. Her services include two overseas deployments, 38 presidential missions and Fleet Week New York City. Most recently, she and her handler were in New York City on standby to provide services for U.S. Naval Hospital Ship Comfort in New York City at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.



Jessy was recently adopted by canine handler Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joshua Schellenger and his family.