    Military Working Dog retires from NAS Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Story by Danette Baso Silvers 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    Military Working Dog Jessy was honored for her service at a retirement
    ceremony at Naval Air Station Key West's Boca Chica Field November 5, 2020.

    NAS Key West Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Sohaney presented Jessy with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and a Certificate of Meritorious Service at the ceremony.

    Jessy, a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois, was trained for patrol and explosives
    detection at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, before being stationed at NAS Key West in 2014. While at NAS Key West, she has worked with 10 canine handlers. Her services include two overseas deployments, 38 presidential missions and Fleet Week New York City. Most recently, she and her handler were in New York City on standby to provide services for U.S. Naval Hospital Ship Comfort in New York City at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

    Jessy was recently adopted by canine handler Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joshua Schellenger and his family.

    NEWS INFO

