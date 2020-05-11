158th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist receives national recognition

South Burlington, Vt. – Julie Shea, 158th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, is the U.S. Air National Guard’s 2020 Outstanding Communication Civilian.



Shea now represents the Air National Guard at the Air Force service level against the active duty Air Force and Air Force Reserve components.



“Julie’s performance has been nothing short of tremendous,” said Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard. “Telling our story is so important and Julie does it every day. We are lucky to have her as part of our organization.”



The Air Force Public Affairs Communication Excellence Awards program recognizes Air Force individuals in Air Force, Space Force or joint organizations for excellence in communication efforts, outstanding achievement and innovation.



“Our wing is so proud of Julie and this deserving, distinguished recognition of her as a communications expert and professional at the national level,” said Col. David Shevchik, commander, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard. “Julie has enabled and fostered both community engagement efforts and internal messaging to our team through a challenging environment, providing a vital connection within our team and with our communities.”



Shea, a resident of Underhill, serves as a photojournalist for the 158th Fighter Wing. Her coverage focusing on the wing’s transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the F-35A Lightning II highlighted her submission for the nomination. She also covered Vermont’s continued participation in the State Partnership Program with Senegal and North Macedonia during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find Shea’s work by visiting: https://www.dvidshub.net/portfolio/1630511/julie-shea.



For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters, CPT Mike Arcovitch, 802-338-3478, mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@mail.mil.

