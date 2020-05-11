Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    158th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist receives national recognition

    158th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist receives national recognition

    Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis | Miss Julie M. Shea, a Public Affairs Specialist for the Vermont Air National Guard,...... read more read more

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Courtesy Story

    158th Fighter Wing

    South Burlington, Vt. – Julie Shea, 158th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, is the U.S. Air National Guard’s 2020 Outstanding Communication Civilian.

    Shea now represents the Air National Guard at the Air Force service level against the active duty Air Force and Air Force Reserve components.

    “Julie’s performance has been nothing short of tremendous,” said Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard. “Telling our story is so important and Julie does it every day. We are lucky to have her as part of our organization.”

    The Air Force Public Affairs Communication Excellence Awards program recognizes Air Force individuals in Air Force, Space Force or joint organizations for excellence in communication efforts, outstanding achievement and innovation.

    “Our wing is so proud of Julie and this deserving, distinguished recognition of her as a communications expert and professional at the national level,” said Col. David Shevchik, commander, 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard. “Julie has enabled and fostered both community engagement efforts and internal messaging to our team through a challenging environment, providing a vital connection within our team and with our communities.”

    Shea, a resident of Underhill, serves as a photojournalist for the 158th Fighter Wing. Her coverage focusing on the wing’s transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the F-35A Lightning II highlighted her submission for the nomination. She also covered Vermont’s continued participation in the State Partnership Program with Senegal and North Macedonia during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find Shea’s work by visiting: https://www.dvidshub.net/portfolio/1630511/julie-shea.

    For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters, CPT Mike Arcovitch, 802-338-3478, mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@mail.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 15:42
    Story ID: 382443
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 158th Fighter Wing public affairs specialist receives national recognition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Public Affairs

    TAGS

    green mountain boys
    public affairs
    158fw
    vermont air national guard
    pace awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT