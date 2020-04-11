The 81st Training Group initiated the Direct to Duty Technical Training program earlier this year to test the attainability of training Airmen at their assigned base, skipping the costly and timely process of technical training school.



Through the trial’s success in individual cases, the Personnel Apprentice Course leadership implemented the program to their class of prior-service students.



“We were hoping to speed up the training for students and save valuable resources,” said Jennifer DesJardin, 335th Training Squadron PAC instructor supervisor. “Eliminating the need for travel saves time and money and allows students to stay with their families.”



With being able to attend the class online, Staff Sgt. Ambreh Miranda, 129th Civil Engineering Squadron Moffett Federal Airfield Mountain View, California customer support administrator, was able to care for her children, who were also completing school virtually due to COVID-19.



“It was very convenient for me to balance my work and family life,” said Miranda. “Caring for my children in the morning before taking the course at work gave me the opportunity to focus on my training while also caring for my family.”



The students completed the course in half the time it usually takes and saved approximately $75,000.



“The situation was a win-win all around,” said DesJardin. “We not only were efficient but were also able to graduate the students during Hurricane Zeta, while we had no power.”



Even though the class was just a test run, the instructors hope this can eventually become the normal for their prior-service students.



“The virtual class has allowed us to be flexible,” said Tech. Sgt. Kathy Pool, 335th TRS PAC instructor. “The students are able to concentrate on their families while also accomplishing the mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 14:16 Story ID: 382429 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, D2T2 PACs a punch at Air Force training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.