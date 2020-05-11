Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: 2020 Halloween Fun at Fort McCoy

    2020 Halloween Fun at Fort McCoy

    Courtesy Photo | Children participate in Halloween trick or treating Oct. 31, 2020, at South Post...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Children and others participate in Halloween trick or treating Oct. 31, 2020, at South Post Housing at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Dozens of children and parents participated in the fun that was completed with pandemic safety built in.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    (U.S. Army Photo by Bob Bills, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, and Zach Hynes, Fort McCoy Housing Office.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 12:10
    Story ID: 382419
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: 2020 Halloween Fun at Fort McCoy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Halloween 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT