Photo Essay: 2020 Halloween Fun at Fort McCoy

Children participate in Halloween trick or treating Oct. 31, 2020, at South Post Housing at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of children and parents participated in the fun that was completed with pandemic safety built in.

Children and others participate in Halloween trick or treating Oct. 31, 2020, at South Post Housing at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Dozens of children and parents participated in the fun that was completed with pandemic safety built in.



(U.S. Army Photo by Bob Bills, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services, and Zach Hynes, Fort McCoy Housing Office.)