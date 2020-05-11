NWDC Guest Speaker Series: CNA Professionals Discuss Staff Adaptations to COVID-19

Two CNA members presented “Staff Work Adaptations to COVID-19 Pandemic” as part of the Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC) Guest Speaker Series today.

Margaux Hoar and Simone Robers discussed the ways in which commands adjusted how and where staff work was done for force health preservation. Hoar has been at CNA for 15 years, directing the Organizations, Roles, and Missions program since 2016. Robers has been at CNA for 5 years, joining the Organizations, Roles, and Missions program in 2018.

“We tried to give the audience a better sense of how to work effectively despite various pandemic workplace safety measures,” Hoar said. “Our findings suggest that working now to define mission essential personnel, key handoff information, and decisions that may be delegated can position commands to better adapt to continuing altered work arrangements now and to similar future circumstances. A surprising finding from our analysis is that there is no best way to accommodate staff health protection measures and ensure the work continues to be done effectively. Rather, it’s about understanding the risks and tradeoffs from each approach and making the appropriate arrangements to mitigate them while maintaining a safe and healthy workplace.”

NWDC has a working relationship with CNA, headquartered in Arlington, Va. CNA is a federally funded research and development center with more than 500 professionals at the headquarters location and more than 50 researchers embedded with Naval commands and other organizations across the world. CNA embedded analysts observe all aspects of a process – people, decisions, actions, consequences—and then collaborate with headquarters-based researchers to assess data and arrive at findings as required. CNA is comprised of two companies: the Center for Naval Analyses and the Institute for Public Research. The former works closely with the US Navy and US Marine Corps. The latter provides public –sector organizations with the tools they need to tackle the complex challenges of making government more efficient and keeping our country safe and strong.

_____________________________________

The NWDC Guest Speaker Series fosters discussions with thought leaders, naval scholars, and other dynamic personalities to facilitate NWDC’s pursuit of rapid, game changing innovations. For more information or to submit a speaker request, please contact Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Jones, andrew.s.jones1@navy.mil, or Dr. Michael A. Brown Sr, PhD, michael.a.brown31@navy.mil.



NWDC develops and integrates innovative solutions to complex naval warfare challenges to enhance current and future warfighting capabilities. Command professionals are focused on operational-level concept generation, warfighting development, and cross-domain integration to strengthen U.S. Navy warfighting.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 09:56 Story ID: 382413 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NWDC Guest Speaker Series: CNA Professionals Discuss Staff Adaptations to COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.