DMA and 1st TSC partnership moves critical resources to partner forces

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait - In synchronized efforts, Soldiers from the 1st Theater Sustainment Command and the officials with the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Directorate of Military Assistance in Kuwait facilitate the divestment of critical assets to Iraqi partner forces in the fight to defeat ISIS.



Soldiers from the 304th Sustainment Brigade and the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion with 1st TSC work closely with the DMA to ensure assets procured through the Counter ISIS Train and Equip Fund Iraq program are accounted for, transporting them to the partner forces.



Navy Reserve CJTF-OIR DMA Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Shaffstall says this partnership is critical to accomplishing the mission to support Iraqi Security Force interdependence, building partner capacity, and promoting peace and stability in the region.



"If we did not work hand in hand with the 1st TSC, divestments would not happen," Shaffstall said. "From the arrival of assets into theater to accountability…we would not be able to get them to our partner forces in Iraq and Syria without the transportation and logistic support from the 1st TSC."



This Congress approved program supports U.S. government initiatives to defeat ISIS by divesting critical resources to the Government of Iraq and providing training to vetted ISF officials.



Although initial requests are coordinated through liaison officers, the procurement and delivery process relies heavily on the ongoing communication with 1st TSC and DMA offices.



"Having CTEF funding helps enable our partner forces in defeating DAESH by equipping and building capabilities," Shaffstall said. "Our close relationship with 1st TSC allows these divestments to go off. Through them, we know what's available in theater and when, allowing us to know how fast we can get them out."



In October, the DMA fostered the divestment of an air traffic control tower to the Iraqi Air Force operating out of the Q – West Airbase.



U.S. Army Capt. Adam Druffel, 232nd CSSB CTEF-I operations officer in charge at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, and fellow Soldiers from the CSSB were part of the delivery process.



"The Al Asad Air Base Forward Logistic Element is the last operation at the tactical level to lateral transfer and deliver the CTEF-I equipment from the United States Government to partner forces from the Government of Iraq," Druffel said.



With 1st TSC boots on the ground view of the divestment process, Druffel acknowledges their partnership with DMA's as it sets teams like his up for success in the field.



"Working closely with the Directorate of Military Assistance has proven to be an invaluable asset while planning and conducting divestment missions," Druffel said. "The outstanding partnership between the organizations at all levels (CSSB, S.B., DMA, and 1st TSC) is the key component that makes the CTEF program successful from the strategic level through the tactical level."



U.S. Army Col. John M. Dreska, 1st TSC CTEF-I, joined Druffel in the transfer, witnessing first-hand the fruition of the DMA's efforts from the acquisition to actualization phase.



"The Iraqi trucks that were loaded with the ATC tower were CTEF-I trucks that were previously divested years earlier," Dreska said.

With efforts working in sync, the 1st TSC and DMA move the critical tools and training resources to the Government of Iraq and Coalition forces, enhancing their capabilities in the mission to defeat ISIS.



"Our teamwork between DMA and the 1st TSC is amongst the best in theater," Dreska said. "We want to enable our partner forces with the resources to provide the security to secure their country, building partner capacity. The close working relationship between the DMA and 1st TSC is absolutely imperative for mission success."

