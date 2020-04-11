Building a Shipyard the Nation Needs: NNSY’s New Industrial Waste Water Treatment Plant (IWTP)

Photo By Aldo Anderson | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Industrial...... read more read more Photo By Aldo Anderson | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWTP) Nov. 4. The participants in the ceremony were front row participants, left to right, were Nicole Bulgarino, Ameresco, Executive Vice President, RDML Howard Markle, Commander, NNSY, and Public Works Officer, Capt. Bill Butler. The back row, left to right, Jill Wild, Director, Code 106, NNSY’s Mascot, Yardbird Sam, ENS Marc Rappe, Construction Manager. The IWTP is part of an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) that will provide critical energy and infrastructure upgrades and improve energy efficiency at NNSY. This project is a part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), a 20-year, $21 billion program dedicated to completely refurbishing the nation’s four public shipyards by modernizing equipment, improving workflow and upgrading dry docks and facilities. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) kicked off its next Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) project Nov. 4 for a new Integrated Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWTP). The IWTP is part of an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) with the energy solutions company Ameresco, providing critical energy and infrastructure upgrades and improving the energy efficiency of NNSY and its annexes.



The IWTP replaces a 44-year old facility that began operating in 1976. The new facility will increase wastewater treatment capacity and incorporate newer, more efficient technologies, which will result in an estimated $1.3 million savings annually for the Navy.



“The new Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWTP) replaces the current 44-year old plant that has been performing well beyond its service life,” said NNSY’s Public Works Officer, Public Works Officer Capt. Bill Butler. “It will significantly increase wastewater treatment capacity and reliability. It will contain two parallel treatment trains, which will provide NNSY increased flexibility in treating wastewater, to support critical waterfront industrial operations. It is also another example of NNSY’s dedicated efforts to be environmental stewards, protecting the Elizabeth River, Chesapeake Bay, and other natural resources.”



SIOP is a 20-year, $21 billion program dedicated to completely refurbishing the nation’s four public shipyards by modernizing equipment, improving workflow and upgrading dry docks and facilities. Modernizing, improving and upgrading the shipyard will improve the timely return of ships and submarines to the Fleet.



SIOP Program Manager Steve Lagana stated, “The new IWTP will have the capability to support NNSY’s mission by treating a vast variety of contaminated wastewater and carrying on the Navy’s long standing tradition of environmental stewardship. Implementation of energy conservation measures will have long-term positive impacts on NNSY’s infrastructure with these energy efficient upgrades.”



The construction is phased into two parts so that the current plant can maintain operation during the construction process.