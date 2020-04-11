NY National Guard's two Civil Support Teams train together

NEWBURGH, New York -- Returning from work at Stewart Air National Guard Base, an Airmen became ill and was rushed to the hospital. Medical staff discovered he was exposed to a hazardous nerve agent called Soman.



Authorities were sent to Stewart, where they found a laboratory which contained illegal chemical substances.



Local and state authorities called in the 2nd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (CST) to provide reconnaissance of the building and to collect and analyze samples.



This was the scenario set in place for the 2nd CST by New York National Guard Maj. Gaetano Casarella, nuclear medical science officer for the 24th CST.



The 24th and 2nd CST conducted the combined training exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base, outside Newburgh, N.Y., from October 19-22.



The 24th CST, based at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, focuses on the New York City area, while the 2nd CST, based at Stratton Air National Guard Base, in Scotia, N.Y., is configured to deploy to upstate New York.



The 24th CST drafted the first scenario for the 2nd CST to go through, and the following day, the roles reversed.



The training exercise was designed to further strengthen the relationship between the two teams, and to ensure interoperability in the event of a large scale incident occurring New York State, according to New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. John Sandefur, the commander of the 2nd CST.



“Having the opportunity to conduct a joint training exercise allows us to hone the skills of working together, where both teams can utilize each other’s assets and share tactics, techniques and procedures that we’ve learned through real world events,” Sandefur said.



Two Soldiers, Staff Sgt. Kristin Northrup, the Survey Team Chief for the 2nd CST and Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Myers, the NCO in charge of the team’s reconnaissance section, conducted the mission.



They were required to wear Level A Hazmat Suits, which is the highest level of encapsulating chemical protective suits. The used a BG4 rebreather, which is designed to filter out carbon dioxide from exhaled air, to ensure they do not inhale contaminants.



“The Level A suits with the BG4 are the hardest of the suits to work in,” Northrup said. “But it’s important for us to gain familiarity in these suits while performing in a training scenario.”



But the Soldiers and Airmen of the 2nd CST don’t just train, Sandefur said.



Recently, the 2nd CST responded to two incidents in upstate New York that took place within one week of each other, he explained.



The first incident was a fire at a building that was formerly a munitions factory during World War Two. The 2nd CST conducted air monitoring to ensure no toxic industrial chemicals were aerosolized.



The second call out was to a train car where a transported polymer overheated and was at risk of blowing the train car hundreds of feet into the air.



The team monitored air around the incident site for toxins released by the rail car smoke, to prevent spreading to surrounding areas, and provided local authorities with insight on how to manage the situation.



“It’s not very often we get called out,” said Sandefur. “Twice within a week is especially unusual, but we’re always ready to respond.”



Each Civil Support Team includes 22 Soldiers and Airmen trained to detect chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards.



There are 57 civil support teams across the United States and its territories. New York is one of the three states that have two teams.



“You never know when an incident will take place and will require both teams on scene,” said Sandefur. “These joint training exercises make us even more prepared and efficient for real events.”



“I’m glad we did this exercise,” said Northrup. “We’re more prepared to work together in the event of a future catastrophe.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 14:23 Story ID: 382369 Location: NEWBURGH, NY, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY National Guard's two Civil Support Teams train together, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.