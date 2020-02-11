The Chicago Harbor Lock will be closed to all vessel traffic starting from 7 a.m. CST Monday, November 16, 2020, through 4 p.m. CDT Wednesday, April 14, 2021, for reconstruction of the north chamber wall.



In the event that construction is completed prior to the scheduled end date, an amendment to Notice to Navigation #12638 will be posted at https://ntninotices.usace.army.mil//lpwb/f?p=150:1:0



Periodic updates and construction progress will be posted to https://www.facebook.com/ChicagoHarborLock/



If you have any questions, please contact Selwyn (Tyrone) Valley, Chicago Harbor lockmaster, at 312-787-4795 or Selwyn.T.Valley@usace.army.mil; or Mike Nguyen, USACE Chicago District project manager, at 312-846-5555 or Mike.Nguyen@usace.army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 10:33 Story ID: 382350 Location: CHICAGO, IL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Five-month Chicago Harbor lock closure to begin November 16, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.