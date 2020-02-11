Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Five-month Chicago Harbor lock closure to begin November 16

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Story by Vanessa Villarreal 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    The Chicago Harbor Lock will be closed to all vessel traffic starting from 7 a.m. CST Monday, November 16, 2020, through 4 p.m. CDT Wednesday, April 14, 2021, for reconstruction of the north chamber wall.

    In the event that construction is completed prior to the scheduled end date, an amendment to Notice to Navigation #12638 will be posted at https://ntninotices.usace.army.mil//lpwb/f?p=150:1:0

    Periodic updates and construction progress will be posted to https://www.facebook.com/ChicagoHarborLock/

    If you have any questions, please contact Selwyn (Tyrone) Valley, Chicago Harbor lockmaster, at 312-787-4795 or Selwyn.T.Valley@usace.army.mil; or Mike Nguyen, USACE Chicago District project manager, at 312-846-5555 or Mike.Nguyen@usace.army.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 10:33
    Story ID: 382350
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Five-month Chicago Harbor lock closure to begin November 16, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    USACEChicago

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT