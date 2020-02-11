Commander Kimberly Jones: Tortuga’s Tenacious Commanding Officer

As we wrap up 2020, we are shining a spotlight on one of the leaders within the Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 2 enterprise: Cmdr. Kimberly Jones, commanding officer of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Tortuga (LSD 46) which is currently in BAE Systems Shipyard, Virginia, and is bringing the ship back to life—the crew most recently reopened their galley and ship’s store for the first time in 5 years.

Jones’ interest in the U.S. Navy began with a flyer that she received in the mail, and she has served for 19 years as a Surface Warfare Officer (Nuclear). This career has led to many exciting jobs and responsibilities in various locations including aircraft carriers and the State Department. “It's gone by in a blink of an eye; it truly has, and I've enjoyed every minute of it,” Jones said.

In terms of her most rewarding tour, Jones replied that there are many contenders for that title. “They all created me to be the naval officer and the leader that I am today, but the job at the state department; that one opened my aperture in a way I did not see coming.” During this tour she learned how the Department of Defense, the Navy and other military services fit within the overall landscape. “That tour gave me the ability to explain to our Sailors what it truly means to be a service member, an ambassador and an American, and how all three of those three entities fit together and complement each other.”

In recent months, Navy and Department of Defense leadership have spoken publicly about the importance of inclusion and recognizing the diverse force that exists within the U.S. military. Jones agrees with these ideas and believes that diversity is a key element for success as well as that our nation should expect that our service members treat each other fairly and with respect. “We should represent our country in a manner that is representative of the diversity within it; when we do that, we gain the ability to take advantage of all the various backgrounds, the perspective and the diversity of thought that Americans as a whole bring with them.”

Jones knew that the challenge of command was never a guarantee. “I have always approached command-at-sea with the mantra and the attitude that if somehow, I was given this opportunity, I would be exceptionally honored,” she said. “I never took for granted that it would happen. I didn't want to feel comfortable and I didn’t want to get complacent. It's really an honor and a privilege and I don't take it for granted.”

With 19 years in and her command tour in progress, Jones asks that we as service members and humans take care of one another, “If you walk by somebody and the hairs on the back of your neck go up, or you get a feeling or a sense that something isn't right, you take an extra minute to engage that service member and ask them if everything's okay.”

