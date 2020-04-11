Sabers exhibit excellence during modified inspection

An inspection team from United States Air Forces in Europe conducted a partially virtual Unit Effectiveness Inspection on the 52nd Fighter Wing October 26-30.



According to Air Force Instruction 90-201, The Air Force Inspection System, Air Force Inspections “evaluate leadership effectiveness, management performance, aspects of unit culture and command climate, and the ability to minimize waste and prevent fraud and abuse.”



Usually these evaluations involve inspectors coming into the unit to observe effectiveness, but this year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the UEI had to take place partially virtually.



“COVID-19 presented numerous interesting challenges for the UEI inspection team,” said Lt. Col. Nicolas Schindler, 52nd FW Inspector General. “Many of the inspectors were restricted from attending in person, and USAFE IG elected to reduce the “boots on the ground” inspection footprint by initiating a “virtual” Capstone event prior to the in-person event. This “virtual” strategy decreased the number of subsequent “on-site” inspectors by nearly half.”



Despite the additional restrictions and modifications that had to be made, the Wing performed admirably.



“This was our opportunity to showcase what we do in the 52d Fighter Wing, and what each of our Airmen and Mission sets brings to the fight,” said Col. David Epperson, 52nd FW commander. “The remarkable grades are a testament to the dedication and professionalism Sabers display on a daily basis while executing our mission priorities of Nuclear Deterrence, Agile Combat Employment, and Integrated Base Defense,”



According to Epperson, the Wing reduced deficiencies by 60% from the previous inspection and did “extremely well” across four major graded areas.



Although the formal inspection takes place every 24-36 months, the Wing is continuously being evaluated.



“We’ve been evaluated continually during the past three years, mostly remotely, as USAFE/IG monitors our inspection activities via self-assessment communicators known as Management Internal Control Toolkit and Wing IG inspection reports published in the Inspector General Evaluation Management System database,” Schindler said. “The capstone visit is the final on-site visit of the UEI and the catalyst for generating a UEI report, and includes group interviews, individual interviews, and direct observation of our Airmen at work.”



Inspections like this truly are a team effort. The following individuals and teams were recognized by the USAFE inspection team during the UEI:



Superior Performers

1st Lt Matthew Reynaud (52 CPTS)

MSgt Tameka Mann (52 MMG)

TSgt Ryan Grisso (52 MXS)

TSgt Eli Barnett (52 MXG)

TSgt Toby Hernandez (52 AMXS)

TSgt Adrianne Littles (52 OMRS)

TSgt Kevin Robinson (52 OSS)

TSgt Jacquelin Diaz (52 SFS)

SSgt James Escobar (52 OG)

SSgt Bryant Simmons (480 FS)

SSgt Alexander Barton (52 CES)

SSgt Zachary McCarthy (52 CES)

SSgt Kristoph Livingston (52 LRS)

SSgt Shealun Kunze (52 SFS)

SrA Kirsten Mann (52 SFS)

SrA James Hargrave (52 CES)

SrA Eric Peffer (52 SFS)

A1C John Cabral (52 SFS)

A1C Amir Hodge (52 SFS)

A1C Kaylah Thomas (52 FSS)

A1C Ryanne Cotterell (52 LRS)

Ms. Tamara Gasper (52 MXS)

Ms. Brandi Watson (52 MXG)

Ms. Tawnya Krommenhoek (52 MXS)

Ms. Erica Hamilton (52 MMG)



Superior Teams

Knowledge Management Center

Dental Roadshow Team

Financial Management Analysis Flight

480 AMXS Support Section

Provider Recharge Initiative Team

Dental/Central Instrument Processing Center Team

Military Personnel Flight

Sustainment Services Flight

Marketing Department

Airman Dorm Leader Team

Supply Customer Support Liaison Office



IG Coins

Capt Lauren Clark (52 OMRS)

TSgt Luisa Ramos (52 OSS)

TSgt Thomas Baszler (52 DS)

TSgt April Flores (470 ABS)

SSgt Berea Robinson (52 AMXS)

SSgt Laura Lloyd-Owens (52 OMRS)

SSgt Clarissa Gonsalves (470 ABS)

SSgt Gino Cosmano (WSA – Command Post)

SSgt Benjamin Fredette (52 MXS)

A1C Carly Guevara (480 FS)

A1C Matthew Brown (52 SFS)

A1C Jhaymie Cole (52 OSS)

AMN Griffin Nickerson (52 SFS)



“I’d like to thank everyone throughout the command for their outstanding work and dedication in making this wing as successful as it is,” said Epperson. “I am amazed by the feats you achieve every day.”

