NAVFAC updates name to better reflect technical and acquisition mission capabilities

WASHINGTON – Naval Facilities Engineering Command changed its name to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Nov. 3 to more accurately reflect its well-established nature and mission as the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to Fleet and Marine Corps priorities.



In addition to NAVFAC's alignment with the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations & Environment) as the Navy and Marine Corps real estate acquisition, management, and disposal authority, NAVFAC also aligns with the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development & Acquisition) as the Navy and Marine Corps acquisition and technical authority for construction and facilities engineering programs, developing, procuring, and sustaining shore facilities and environmental solutions in order to enable warfighter lethality.



"This change better reflects the full spectrum of critical work that NAVFAC does to enable warfighter lethality, and it helps current and potential future supported activities understand the technical and procurement authority assigned to NAVFAC," said Rear Adm. John Korka, commander of NAVFAC and chief of Civil Engineers. "In addition, this name change brings NAVFAC in line with the naming convention of other Navy systems commands, including Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, Naval Supply Systems Command, Marine Corps Systems Command, and their associated warfare centers and field activities."



The name change commenced Nov. 3 with an official announcement to the command's leadership and is being implemented as quickly as possible across the enterprise.



NAVFAC is the oldest of the Navy’s systems commands, having been established as the Bureau of Yards and Docks (BuDocks) in August 1842. At its creation, BuDocks supported a shore establishment of seven ship repair yards, four ordnance magazines, and five naval stations. Its officers are commissioned in the Navy Civil Engineer Corps, which came into being in March 1867. During the 1966 reorganization of the Department of Navy, BuDocks became the Naval Facilities Engineering Command.



The Navy’s systems commands are materiel agencies who are responsible for the design, construction and maintenance of assigned military systems. Systems commands provide full life-cycle support for a specific category of military hardware or software, including research and development, design, procurement, testing, repair and in-service engineering and logistics support.



