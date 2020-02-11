USARPAC conducts Total Force training on IPPS-A

Photo By Maj. Oliver Schuster | Members of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command and Hawaii Nation Guard’s G-1 conduct...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Oliver Schuster | Members of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command and Hawaii Nation Guard’s G-1 conduct training on the new Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army at Bongo Hall, Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii Oct. 22, 2020. The training enhanced personnel accountability and replacement operations in the Indo-Pacific area allowing for better support of theater openings, sustainment and distribution. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Martin) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii -- The 8th Theater Sustainment Command and Hawaii Army National Guard’s G-1 sections partnered Oct. 22nd and 23rd to train on the Integrated Personnel and Pay System- Army on Shafter Flats, Hawaii.



In February 2020, the Hawaii Army National Guard began using IPPS-A, and it became their authoritative personnel and pay system. Since then, HIARNG Soldiers have learned critical lessons on the system and its capabilities, which they shared with the 8th TSC G-1 team prior to its December, 2021 fielding.



“IPPS-A alleviates steps thus saving time by providing a single interface that can be used Army wide to provide personnel actions no matter the service component,” said Sgt. 1st Class Brian Nepomuceno, senior human resource NCO for the HIARNG Joint Force Headquarters. “This training will share best practices to ensure the 8th TSC has the proper data quality ready to input prior to going live.”



IPPS-A’s implementation numbers are impressive, given the replacement of 54 versions of Standard Installation and Division Personnel Reporting System and its numerous impacting systems during the challenging latter days of COVID-19 restrictions. IPPS-A is no longer an enterprise system that is coming, it is here and will soon be a reality for the entire U.S. Army.



“IPPS-A is here and our partnership with the Hawaii Army National Guard is critical in ensuring that our Human Resources footprint in 8th TSC is trained and ready for Release 3 roll-out scheduled for December 2021,” said Lt. Col. Kimberly Pringle, 8th TSC G1. “When fully implemented, MILPAY functions will transition to our HR professionals in our battalion and BDE S1 shops. IPPS-A will streamline our business practices, and not only tie personnel actions to pay, but it will also better align with our HR Core Competency of Manning the Force - better posturing HR professionals to preserve options for commanders and take care of Soldiers and Families.”



IPPS-A will improve strength management and forecasting data thus improving commanders’ ability to see themselves through analytics, and improves Soldiers’ lives through transparency and use of mobile technology. Additionally, IPPS-A will tie HR actions to pay, ensuring that over time the Army will be fully auditable.



“IPPS-A provides critical modern capabilities and a strategic framework for managing talent and data that will increase the speed of information available to commanders,” said 8th TSC Commanding General, Maj. Gen. David Wilson. “Enhancing personnel accountability and replacement operations on the battlefield during Theater Opening, Theater Sustainment and Theater Distribution operations.”



This Total Force training provided the two units an opportunity to further strengthen their relationship and share knowledge on the IPPS-A system to better support Soldiers in both formations.