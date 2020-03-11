Travis EOD Airmen train advanced warfighting capabilities

Photo By Hun Chustine Minoda | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Coleman, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive...... read more read more Photo By Hun Chustine Minoda | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Coleman, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, enters a shipping container to investigate a suspicious package during a weapons of mass destruction training Oct. 28, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis EOD technicians train twice a week in preparation for responding to real-world missions. During contingencies, EOD Airmen provide full-spectrum response capability to incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, incendiary and explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Travis Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen conduct exercises Oct. 22 and Oct. 28 that simulate real-world situations.



The EOD career field specializes in detecting, identifying, recovering, disarming, detonating and disposing of explosive ordnance. Conducting regular exercises better prepares them for responding to real-world missions.



“We are mandated by our AFIs to train a minimum of 16 hours per week,” said Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Peck, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD team leader. “We currently have 9 mission sets and it is crucial we maintain a high level of readiness to safely mitigate hazards associated with each one.”



It is that high level of readiness that allows the team to be awarded as the “Best EOD flight in AMC” for two years in a row.



“We pride ourselves on professionalism and hard work,” said Peck. “We train as much as we can to ensure the USAF and the EOD enterprise as a whole have highly capable assets to accomplish any mission.”