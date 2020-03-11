Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis EOD Airmen train advanced warfighting capabilities

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Coleman, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Story by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Travis Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen conduct exercises Oct. 22 and Oct. 28 that simulate real-world situations.

    The EOD career field specializes in detecting, identifying, recovering, disarming, detonating and disposing of explosive ordnance. Conducting regular exercises better prepares them for responding to real-world missions.

    “We are mandated by our AFIs to train a minimum of 16 hours per week,” said Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Peck, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD team leader. “We currently have 9 mission sets and it is crucial we maintain a high level of readiness to safely mitigate hazards associated with each one.”

    It is that high level of readiness that allows the team to be awarded as the “Best EOD flight in AMC” for two years in a row.

    “We pride ourselves on professionalism and hard work,” said Peck. “We train as much as we can to ensure the USAF and the EOD enterprise as a whole have highly capable assets to accomplish any mission.”

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020
    Story ID: 382323
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
