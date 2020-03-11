USAF TACP Airmen compete in Lightning Challenge 2020

FORT HOOD, Texas -- Now in its second year back, The 2020 Lightning Challenge is a week-long competition hosted by the 3rd Air Support Operations Group at Fort Hood, Texas.

Designed to test the Air Force’s Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialist, it features a variety of events ranging from obstacle courses to a shooting exercise, a written test, physical training and simulation scenarios and everything in between.

It’s a friendly competition and one that promotes esprit de corps as much as it tests the career field’s best and brightest. The TACP are trained in ground combat techniques and must be proficient in an array of skills to accomplish their missions. Primarily, they direct combat strike aircraft against enemy targets.

“We are command and control specialists specializing specifically in advising, assisting, and controlling and advising ground commanders on the use of airpower,” said Staff Sgt. Colton Nelson, 15th Air Support Operations Squadron tactical air control party. “While also providing terminal guidance and control for directing conditions on the ground.”

Contestants from all over the United States--including from Germany-- gathered to participate in this year’s Lightning Challenge to test which unit has the most developed skilled and combat ready members.

“At the end of the day, the point of this competition is to see across all the Air Force which units are doing the right things and preparing the TACPs,” said Capt. Cameron Urquhart, 1st Air Support Operations Squadron, executive officer.

TACPs must not only maintain peak physical condition, but they must also be competent and intelligent. They must endure some of the most challenging training the military has to offer. They are the Air Force's best and brightest.

“It’s really impressive to see so many individuals who are this intelligent and this fit,” said Tech Sgt. Everett Eugenia, 3rd Air Support Operations Group program manager for combat whether. “It’s just a testament of how well they’re trained.”

Not only does the Challenge encourage competition between the TACP but it promotes teamwork and comradery between all the two-man teams. The teams sleep in the same area and share their downtime. Between days in the field, they build new friendships to know one another or reconnecting with old friends from the field or past events.

“It’s about the competition, but it’s also about networking and meeting the other guys in this field and making lifelong friends,” said Urquhard. “I've seen a lot of these guys once or twice, so being able to really get to know them is a big part for me.”

The Lightning Challenge was created to test and demonstrate the extent of the TACP’s capabilities. They met each rigorous aspect of the Lightning Challenge and proved themselves to be the physically and technically elite Airmen they are known to be. Overcoming obstacles is what they do daily, and participating in the challenge provided valuable training and gave them a rare chance to share knowledge amongst others in the career field and ensure continuity in their trade.

