84th Training Command Welcomes New Commanding General

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Brig. Gen. Miguel A. Castellanos, a native of Fresno, California, was promoted to the rank of major general and assumed command of the 84th Training Command during a ceremony held Oct. 31 at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Maj. Gen. A.C. Roper, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, served as the reviewing officer and hosted the ceremony which was attended by friends and associates of Maj. Gen. Castellanos, in person and virtually.



His wife of 32 years, Stacy, also in attendance and long-time Army spouse, has supported Family Readiness Groups and also served as a Government Service employee assisting Army Reserve organizations through mobilizations and reintegration programs.



They have three adult children who were all able to experience Army life moving numerous times across the U.S. and overseas. They all currently reside in Fresno.



Castellanos received a regular Army commission as an infantry officer in 1987 from California State University of Fresno. He served as commander at each level from company to brigade as a civil affairs officer. His service includes a deployment in support of Operations Desert Shield/Storm, Operation Restore Hope and United Nations Operation in Somalia II (UNOSOM II).



Most recently, Castellanos served as deputy director for operations with U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany and previously as deputy commanding general for Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) serving in Mogadishu, Somalia. As the senior U.S. military officer, he advised on all DOD efforts related to defeating al-Shabaab, training the Somali National Army and implementing Security Force Assistance.



As commanding general, he leads the 84th Training Command in executing combat support training exercises through six subordinate divisions and owns five mission training complexes ensuring units from across the Army Reserve are trained and ready for deployment.



Maj. Gen. Castellanos considers himself honored and blessed to still be serving.



To view the entire ceremony, visit: https://fb.watch/1wcKCGJIQ6/.