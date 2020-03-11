Yorktown ID Lab Lauded for Mission Accomplishment during COVID-19

MILLINGTON, Tennessee – Due to COVID-19 risk mitigations, the Department of Defense allowed Common Access Card (CAC) and U.S. Identification Card (USID) holders to use their cards for a limited time past expiration. As the extension deadline grew close, ID labs worldwide grew busier, and five Sailors working out of the photo identification lab at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown not only met the demand, but exceeded expectations.



Following the release of NAVADMIN 253/20, these Sailors created more than 3,200 military, dependent, and retiree identification cards. Additionally, each Sailor aided in servicing another 1,080 customers in correcting card errors, pin resets and Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) endorsements.



“You set this standard. We’ve now imported some of your best practices, and we’re applying it to over 200 sites across the entire globe,” said Rear Adm. Jeff Hughes, commander, Navy Personnel Command. “I really am taken by the efficiencies and the effectiveness that you’ve driven into your tactics, techniques, and procedures that allows us to really see some things that I think we can replicate at other sites.”



For their hard work, the Sailors were awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Oct. 29. Their practices will now positively affect the identification card processes around the globe.



The ceremony took place live, remotely via online collaborative software. The five Sailors awarded were Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Christina Keller, Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Shelbi Metzger, Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Taylor Romero, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jennifer Hunt, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Markasha Bingley.



Military/Military Dependents and Retirees who have an expired ID card are encouraged to make an appointment to get their new ID card. The exception to use an expired ID card for base privileges expires on March 31, 2021. Online appointment availability has been updated and appointments are available at: https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idc.

