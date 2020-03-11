173rd Force Support Flight participates in resiliency events

Photo By Senior Airman Emily Copeland | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Savannah Sharber, 173rd Force Support Flight member,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Emily Copeland | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Savannah Sharber, 173rd Force Support Flight member, performs a vision test with alcohol goggles during the Embedded Resiliency Team events at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, October 17, 2020. This alcohol awareness activity was created for Airmen to understand the affects of high amounts of alcohol during a sobriety test commonly performed by law enforcement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emily Copeland) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 173rd Force Support Flight took part in nine different Embedded Resiliency Team events hosted by the base’s Director of Psychological Health, Chaplain, and Airman and Family Readiness Center on October, 17, 2020 at Kingsley Field, in Klamath Falls, Ore.



“These events were meant to help identify and solve issues that may come up among a squadron,” said Jen Green, Director of Psychological Health. “We created this team to go out and provide services unique to each unit, whether it be mental, spiritual or physical support.”



The events that took place were classes for relationship building, problem solving and coping. There were also demonstrations on how to make a healthy meal and activities on the affects of alcohol.



“Our team developed the idea of the Embedded Resiliency Team over a year ago and once approved by leadership, we applied for a grant to help fund the teams efforts and we got it,” said Green. “We have now had a handful of resiliency events with the most recent being with the 173rd Force Support Flight.”



The sole purpose of an embedded team is to bring the support to the squadron, versus having the Airmen come to them. While these organizations are always available for one on one interaction, it has been successful creating an atmosphere where everyone has the option to participate in these events rather than attend alone.



“These activities we do are meant to be fun, but also to spread awareness of certain issues such as relationship troubles, suicide, and mental illness,” said Green. “The Air Force is integrating more toward Total Force Fitness consisting of eight pillars, unlike the four pillars most of us are familiar with. This tells us there are more areas we have the ability to work on and improve to create a more balanced life of health and fitness.”



The Embedded Resiliency Team will be visiting more squadrons in the future and dates will be announced when available.