Maj. Gen. Langley Assumes Command of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

Maj. Gen. Langley reviews documents about Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa before assuming command, Nov. 3, 2020. "MARFOREUR/AF is a varsity team and I'm excited to lead some of the most professional Marines in the Corps," Maj. Gen. Langley said. "Together we will continue to assure our Allies and partners, deter our enemies, and maintain the high standards expected of us as Marines and Sailors in the finest fighting institution in the world."