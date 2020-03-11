Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Langley Assumes Command of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    11.03.2020

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Major General Michael E. Langley assumed his duties as the new commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa on Nov. 3, 2020.

    “MARFOREUR/AF is a varsity team and I’m excited to lead some of the most professional Marines in the Corps,” Maj. Gen. Langley said. “Together we will continue to assure our Allies and partners, deter our enemies, and maintain the high standards expected of us as Marines and Sailors in the finest fighting institution in the world.”

    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/usmcfe

    For additional information contact the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa, Communication Strategy and Operations officer at mfea_commstrat@usmc.mil.

    This work, Maj. Gen. Langley Assumes Command of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

