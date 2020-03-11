Maj. Gen. Langley Assumes Command of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa

Major General Michael E. Langley assumed his duties as the new commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa on Nov. 3, 2020.
“MARFOREUR/AF is a varsity team and I’m excited to lead some of the most professional Marines in the Corps,” Maj. Gen. Langley said. “Together we will continue to assure our Allies and partners, deter our enemies, and maintain the high standards expected of us as Marines and Sailors in the finest fighting institution in the world.”
