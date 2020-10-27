4th Fleet Commander Holds Maritime Staff Talks with Argentine Naval Delegation

MAYPORT, Fla.--Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson and Brigadier General Phillip Frietze, Commander U.S. Marine Corp Forces South, met with a delegation from the Armada de la República Argentina (ARA) led by Rear Admiral Daniel Abbondanza, Commander Training and Readiness (COAA) for the annual U.S.-Argentina Maritime Staff Talks (MST), Oct. 27.

MST discussions focused on conducting safe operations and strengthening the partnership between the two countries. Specific topics included Covid-19 mitigations and best practices as well as planning for PANAMAX 2021 in which Argentina is slated to lead as the Combined Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC). The leaders reviewed the threat that illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing poses to both nations and the world, and proposed continuing subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE) between the two countries in order to advance maritime domain awareness.

“Regardless of the situation of international politics, our relationship has been sustained over time. And it is our intention that this continues. We have many things in common as partners: doctrines, traditions and greatness at sea and it is a privilege to work together,” said Abbondanza.

“We are grateful that we remain an important partner for Argentina. We look forward to developing our advance maritime domain awareness and warfighting capabilities together” said Gabrielson. I’m forever impressed by your professionalism and capabilities and we are eager to further our partnerships through PANAMAX next year.

This was the sixth MST in calendar year 2020, following MSTs with Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. MSTs serve as annual comprehensive engagement venues for all U.S. maritime activities. MSTs increase coordination and integration across the three U.S. maritime services for the planning and conduct of theater-level security cooperation in order to provide the combatant commanders more effective and efficient maritime force packages which strengthen partnerships and build our team.

Due to COVID-19, 2020 MSTs were conducted virtually using two communication paths, the All Partner Access Network (APAN) and the Combine Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System (CENTRIXS).

The U.S.-Argentina MST is part of USSOUTHCOM’s Enduring Promise initiative and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas.

