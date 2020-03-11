Nebraska’s 155th Operations Group welcomes first female commander

LINCOL, Neb. - Airmen of the Nebraska Air National Guard’s 155th

Operations Group gathered, Oct. 17, 2020, on the parade grounds of the 155th Air Refueling Wing to welcome their new commander during a change of command ceremony in Lincoln, Nebraska.



With their masks donned, the Airmen watched as Lt. Col. Katy Millwood, former 173rd Air Refueling Squadron commander, assumed command from Col. John Williams as the new 155th Operations Group commander – and the unit’s first female top leader.



Col. Robert Hargens, wing commander, presided over the event, speaking to the legacy of the Operations Group, “a legacy that epitomizes the Air Force Core values of Integrity First, Service Before Self and Excellence in all you do,” he said. “A legacy that focuses on lethality and readiness, hard work, putting the mission first and, doing whatever it takes to get the job done.”



Hargens went on to speak about Williams’ tenure in command, which took the legacy to new heights. While under Williams’ command, Hargens said the group has deployed to multiple locations around the globe and performed magnificently in their role of nuclear deterrence, to include renewed emphasis on full spectrum readiness.



Williams has provided support to the state partnership program, the community partnership program locally, along with exceeding expectations with inspection results while operating out of temporary facilities in the midst of executing the largest construction improvements in recent history, Hargens added.



“Colonel Williams’ leadership has been key to these many success,” Hargens said “As he continues in his new role at the Wing, I know he will bring that same level of integrity, knowledge, energy and passion to the entire Wing, and I look forward to seeing him excel in his new command.”

Before relinquishing command, Williams reflected on the incredible accomplishments of the 155th Operations Group, including large construction renovations and deployments to Central Command which logged 12,555 flying hours.



“Thank you for making my job as the Operations Group commander as rewarding as it was enjoyable,” Williams said. “It’s bittersweet to be leaving this incredible group, but I am absolutely confident that you are in exceptional hands.”



Hargens said, Millwood—like Williams—has been a steadfast partner in this legacy of success, noting her excellence as the 173rd ARS commander. Hargens has had the opportunity to serve alongside her in her many different roles over the past two decades. She has served command post, scheduling, training, current ops, safety, tactics, standards and evaluations, he said.



“She consistently leads by example and epitomizes the Air Force Core values in all she does,” Hargens said. “Katy, I am very confident in your abilities, and excited about the new heights the Operations Group will achieve under your continued leadership.”



Addressing the 155th Operations Group for the first time, Millwood, a native of Bellevue, Nebraska, expressed her gratitude to lead the group of Airmen. She said she is extremely proud to be selected as the next commander.



“Thank you for representing this unit, state and nation with integrity and excellence in all you do,” Millwood said. “There is no doubt that our unit is the tanker unit of choice, and I look forward to working with each of you. Thank you, it is an honor to be here and an honor to serve.”

