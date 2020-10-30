USS Boise Holds Change of Command Ceremony

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Boise (SSN 764) held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Norfolk, Oct. 30.



Cmdr. Jonathan Cantor relieved Cmdr. Kristopher Lancaster as commanding officer of Boise.



Capt. Jeffrey Juergens, commodore, Submarine Squadron 6, praised Lancaster and his crew for their performance.



“Kris and Boise crew, you are the embodiment of our Submarine Force ethos,” said Juergens. “We are committed professionals. We are a team. Kris, you have made a lasting mark on Boise on the Norfolk waterfront. You should be very proud of completing a tough assignment flawlessly.”



Lancaster, who served as the 12th commanding officer of Boise, left a parting message to his crew as the ship prepares to go into an engineering overhaul.



“Everything we have worked for has been to make the ship, your shipmates, and ourselves better,” Lancaster said. “Don’t lose that drive for excellence, that fire that makes us great. You have a huge part in fixing the ship, and it’s no small task, but I know you are up to the challenge.”



His next assignment is at the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) Director, Undersea Warfare Division (N97).



Capt. Juergens welcomed Cantor as the newest commanding officer.



“John, I’m thrilled to welcome you into the squadron, and I’m completely confident in your ability to finish Boise’s shipyard period on time and return her to the fleet,” Juergens said.



Upon assuming command, Cantor expressed how Boise was his first choice for duty and how optimistic he was for the challenge of returning the warship to its full operational capability.



“As I look forward to what lies ahead, I couldn’t ask for a better wardroom, chief’s quarters, and crew to face the challenge of leading Boise into the future,” Cantor said.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.



The Los Angeles-class submarine is 360 feet long and 33 feet wide, and weighs about 6,900 tons when submerged. Underwater, it can reach speeds in excess of 25 knots.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 10:09 Story ID: 382275 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Boise Holds Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.