5th CBCSS, Robins Resiliency Team win DOD prevention award

A team of combative instructors with the 5th Combat Communications Support Squadron and the 78th Air Base Wing Community Resilience and Prevention Office, won the 2019 Department of Defense Promoting Excellence in Prevention Award.



The award recognizes an individual or team from each service that has undertaken significant efforts in prevention of sexual assault.



Dani Vandersee, a Robins Community Resilience coordinator said the Robins Resiliency and Prevention office was asked to provide a class at the beginning the combative class.



“During the time it was Stalker Awareness Month and we were able to bring information to help to the women learn the signs of stalking,” she said.



The Team Robins Spartan Program Combative training initiative was started by a handful of combat readiness school instructors.



“We wanted to branch out and share our knowledge to not only military members but to everyone,” Staff Sgt. Matthew Sosby, 5th CBCSS cyber transport technician and lead combat readiness instructor said. “One of the biggest principles is being mindful our surroundings.”



The combat readiness class teaches a variety of techniques.



“We do not just teach how to punch someone in the face,” said Sosby. “The women’s self-defense course teaches techniques designed for women and small men - if a big guy tries to hold them down, we show them how to break the holds and get out of situations like that.”

Sosby said winning the award was meaningful.



“The Promoting Excellence in Prevention Award means a lot for us because it shows that what we teach is good and it is good material,” he said.



Vandersee said it was an honor to receive the award.



“For me, I feel like we are the change makers in Houston County, and we are doing things on our installations that other places are not doing,” she said. “We are working with our mission partners to make sure that everyone is taken care of, making sure we are better together.”



Additional combative and resiliency training is available.



“It’s a great opportunity,” said Vandersee. “If anyone gets the chance to go to the self-defense course or sit through one of our resiliency training courses, it will be a great opportunity for you and will show you how to get involved as well.”



The Robins Community Resilience and Prevention Office has volunteer opportunities.



“We are always looking for integrated resilience trainers on the installation and there are opportunities to volunteer,” said Vandersee. “If you love helping people, there are many opportunities for you to get involved.”



For more resiliency opportunities contact Vandersee at 478-222-2938.



For more combative classes details, contact Sosby at 478-926-2221.