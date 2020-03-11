Navy Preventive Medicine Unit Hosts Student Interns Through The Office of Naval Research Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Program

The Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit Five (NEPMU-5) expanded its education and outreach program sponsored by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) by participating in the Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP.)



The focus of this program is to inspire and educate the next generation of scientists and engineers by providing opportunities for students to gain real-world experience and one-on-one mentorship with Navy and Marine Corps scientists.



The participants selected for this program spent ten weeks working with scientists in NEPMU-5’s Comprehensive Industrial Hygiene Laboratory (CIHL) under the guidance of Ms. Talavera-Veloz (CIHL Director), and Dr Nohem Sorto Sorto (NEPMU-5 chemist.) Due to COVID-19 restriction, interactions between students and mentors was virtual. Their work focused on in-depth literature research on biomarkers and the various powerful analytical instruments utilized for their discovery and analysis.



“I had an amazing experience working virtually with my mentors and fellow intern this summer,” said Ms. Natalie Garcia, a Biomedical Engineer student at California State University – Long Beach. “I am walking away from the last 10 weeks with a better understanding of the kind of work NEPMU-5, specifically CIHL, provides for the Navy. I learned a great deal about liquid and gas chromatography detectors, biomarkers, and the various tools available for research. This great opportunity made me excited for what I have to look forward to in the near future as an engineer in the medical field!"



“I came away with a great learning experience and a deepened understanding of the tools available for biomarker research,” said Mr. Zach Fox, a Mechanical Engineer student at the University of California at San Diego. “The program really pushed me to learn. I have gained a deepened concept of my career pursuits as an engineer in the medical field. I will definitely be reapplying for NREIP next year.”



This is the first year NEPMU-5 has participated in ONR NREIP program. CIHL will continue to work with ONR and actively participate in the Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP) and NREIP in the 2021 Summer Programs. Other STEM outreach and educational programs NEPMU-5 supports includes our partnership with Olympic View Elementary School and fellowship programs with Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.



The goals of these outreach programs are to encourage students to pursue careers in science and engineering, enhance their education through mentorship from laboratory personnel and the opportunity to participate in research, and increase awareness of DoN research and technology efforts.



“Working with Ms. Garcia and Mr. Fox was a highly rewarding experience; their enthusiasm and work ethic was exceptional. I look forward to working with the next group of talented students next summer,” said Sorto Sorto.



