Courtesy translation: No Mask Requirement in Elementary Schools

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 02 NOV 2020

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



WIESBADEN, Germany -- On Friday, 30 October, stage 2 of the hygiene plan 6.0 was put into effect by the health department. The implementation is carried out by the administration of the individual schools. In elementary schools there is currently no obligation to wear mouth-nose coverings.

The beginning of new stages must be indicated by the health department on the basis of the respective epidemiological situation. The contents of the respective levels were specified by the Ministry of Culture and are implemented accordingly by the school administrations.

Last weekend there were confusions about the mask requirement in elementary schools. Today, Monday, 2 November, the health department made it clear that there is currently no obligation to wear mouth-nose coverings in elementary schools. A letter was sent to school management on Monday morning.

Further measures would have to be ordered by the city by general decree if the infection situation requires it.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000392192.php