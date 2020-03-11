3d Landing Support Battalion activates aboard Camp Foster

Photo By Pfc. Courtney Robertson | U.S. Marines Corps Lt. Col. Jeremy Nelson, right, commanding officer of 3rd Landing...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Courtney Robertson | U.S. Marines Corps Lt. Col. Jeremy Nelson, right, commanding officer of 3rd Landing Support Battalion (LSB), 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and Sgt. Maj. Erick Cortes, left, sergeant major of 3rd LSB reveal the battalion colors during the unit’s activation ceremony on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 2, 2020. 3d LSB supports III MEF for ship to shore movement during amphibious operations as well as subsequent operations ashore. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Courtney A. Robertson) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa, Japan – 3d Marine Logistics Group reactivated 3d Landing Support Battalion in a ceremony here, November 2, 2020.



Drawing its lineage from the 3d Service Battalion, which activated in 1942 in the midst of World War II, 3d LSB most recently existed as the 3d Division Service Group in 1976.



Now activated once again, 3d LSB stands ready to serve as the III Marine Expeditionary Force main effort for landing support in future amphibious operations, according to the unit’s commanding officer, Lt. Col. Jeremy Nelson.



“There ain’t no party like a shore party!” Nelson quipped to the group gathered at the Camp Foster Community Center for the private event.



“Our goal is to aggressively find solutions to support mobile, low-signature forward presence across the future battlefield,” said Nelson. “Whether it’s from a barge, beach, airfield, seaport, or seaplane, ultimately our mission is to support Marines and Sailors in close contact with the enemy.”



Composed of a Landing Support Company Alpha, Landing Support Company Bravo, and Headquarters and Service Company, 3d LSB is the newest subordinate unit of Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d MLG.



“With the return of the red patchers, the Marine Corps is truly preparing for the future by drawing on its storied past,” said Sgt. Maj. Erick Cortes, sergeant major of 3d LSB. “Our Marines and Sailors are excited to be on the cutting edge as III MEF and 3d MLG continue to hone new warfighting concepts to be a fight now force here in the Indo-Pacific.”



3d LSB’s history, detailed during the ceremony, goes back to World War II, when they were first activated as the 3d Service Battalion and would go on to participate in campaigns across the Pacific, including Guam and Iwo Jima.



The unit’s honors include: Navy Unit Commendation streamer with two Bronze Stars, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign streamer with four Bronze Stars, World War II Victory streamer, National Defense Service streamer with two Bronze Stars, Korean Service Streamer, Vietnam Service Streamer with two Silver and one Bronze Star, Global War on Terrorism Service streamer, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry streamer with palm.



3d LSB supports III MEF for ship-to-shore movement during amphibious operations and terminal operations and during subsequent operations ashore in order to facilitate throughput of supplies, equipment, and personnel for sustainment via air, ground, and sea.



3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.