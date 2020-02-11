Officials mark end of Calumet City storm water pump replacement project

Today, Nov. 2, 2020, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-2), and Calumet City Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of a storm water pump replacement project in Calumet City, Illinois.



Work included replacing two existing turbine pumps and one submersible pump, installing access hatches, replacing float switches and existing generators, installing a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) panel, site improvements, other ancillary equipment and restoration, and removing obsolete equipment. This project is part of the Calumet Region Environmental Infrastructure 219 project, and has been allocated $1,098,843.75 of federal funding.



“Infrastructure improvement projects are the result of partnerships among federal, regional and local agencies,” said Col. Paul Culberson, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District. “It is great to be able to complete projects like this that help improve the quality of life for the residents of the area.”



The project was authorized under Section 219 of the Water Resources Development Act 1992 which allows the Army Corps of Engineers to provide planning, design, and construction assistance for water-related environmental infrastructure projects. Projects under this authority are cost shared 75 percent federal and 25 percent nonfederal. The nonfederal sponsor is the city of Calumet City, Illinois.



"The City of Calumet City is pleased to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Yates Retention Pond Pump Upgrade Project. This new high-tech pump system is a crucial component in the City's continuing commitment to eliminate standing water and flooding during storm events," said Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush.



"This project represents an investment of more than $1 million by the City and the Army Corps to improve conditions in our neighborhoods. We continue to work with the Army Corps to exchange ideas and follow best practices to help maintain a successful drainage system in Calumet City for years to come," the mayor continued.



"In addition," she added, "the city continues to partner with the Army Corps on the multi-million dollar rebuild and upgrade of our levy system to ensure every area of Calumet City maintains the highest level of readiness to deal with storm events today and in the future."



The base contract was awarded to Industria, Inc. of Des Plaines, Illinois, on Sept. 30, 2019, for $1,231,125. Field construction work was completed in October 2020.



“Thank you, Mayor Michelle, for inviting me as we celebrate the completion of this vital project,” Rep. Kelly said. “Today’s ceremony marks a project that updates, replaces, and improves the pump station infrastructure and significantly reduces flood risk in this community. Congratulations again, mayor, and to your team for your commitment to getting this done. Thank you to the Army Corps of Engineers for the great work they always do. And, together, we’re keeping Calumet City safe and strong.”

