NAVFAC Congratulates 2021 Engineers of the Year in the Pacific

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Pacific congratulates the 2021 civilian and military engineers of the year in the Pacific Area of Operations (AO).



The 14 winners representing NAVFAC Pacific, Far East, Hawaii, Marianas, Northwest, Southwest, and Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Marine Corps Marianas (MCM) include: Shannon Kimoto, civilian engineer of the year from NAVFAC Pacific; Lt. Jonathan Zisko, military engineer of the year from NAVFAC Pacific; Michael Ishibashi, civilian engineer of the year from NAVFAC Far East; Lt. Cmdr. Christian Auger, military engineer of the year from NAVFAC Far East; Dr. Gaur Johnson, civilian engineer of the year from NAVFAC Hawaii; Cmdr. Darrel Frame, military engineer of the year from NAVFAC Hawaii; Lee Enzastiga, civilian engineer of the year from NAVFAC Marianas; Lt. Mark Bush, military engineer of the year from NAVFAC Marianas; David Gibson, civilian engineer of the year from NAVFAC Northwest; Lt. Corey Devonis, military engineer of the year from NAVFAC Northwest; Dr. Michael Fraser, civilian engineer of the year from NAVFAC Southwest; Cmdr. Peter Benson, military engineer of the year from NAVFAC Southwest; Jason Jaskowiak, civilian engineer from OICC MCM; and Cmdr. Dennis La, military engineer from OICC MCM.



"Please join me in congratulating the 14 NAVFAC Pacific Area of Operations awardees for their hard work and continued engineering contributions to NAVFAC, the Navy, and our Nation,” said NAVFAC Pacific Commander Rear Adm. John Adametz. “The impressive accomplishments these individuals have achieved are representative of the outstanding engineering talent within our Systems Command. I am so proud to have them on our team, and would like to extend my personal thanks and congratulations for all of their efforts. Hard-earned and well-deserved!”



These employees were selected based on education, professional registration, continuing education, professional and technical society activities, National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE) involvement, awards and honors, civic and humanitarian activities and engineering achievements.



“The NAVFAC Pacific AO recently completed a banner year of workload execution and I’m extremely proud of the significant contributions and accomplishments by each of our winners,” said NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction Business Line Director and Chief Engineer Marc Wong. “They have undoubtedly improved the lethality of the Navy through their technical contributions and helped to strengthen NAVFAC’s role as the Navy’s Shore Facilities System Command.”



NAVFAC participates in the NSPE Federal Engineer of the Year Award program to recognize exceptional contributions our federal engineers make to the engineering profession, to our Supported Commanders, and to the communities they serve. From the award winners from each field command, NAVFAC selects a civilian and military engineer of the year. These two individuals are each then nominated as the NAVFAC candidates for the prestigious NSPE Federal Engineer of the Year award.



The awards ceremony will be held on February 18, 2021 at the National Press Club in Washington D.C., at which time NSPE will announce the 2021 Federal Engineer of the Year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 17:06 Story ID: 382239 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Congratulates 2021 Engineers of the Year in the Pacific, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.