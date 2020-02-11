MEDWERX: Treating with innovation

The 15th Medical Group’s innovation unit, MEDWERX, is the cure to many of the challenges facing medical Airmen.



The unit helps Airmen take ideas on how to innovate 15th MDG practices and procedures and makes them a reality.



“Your problems are probably someone else’s problems too,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Thies, 15th MDG Pediatrics non-commissioned officer in charge. “The only way to overcome your problems is to talk about them and try to fix them.”



MEDWERX assists with a range of problems. Small problems that require little to no outside help are called “Just Do It Ideas”, and can usually be solved by Airmen on their own with little guidance.



Larger problems, or continuous process improvements, do not have an immediate end solution and can continue to evolve over time.



The 15th MDG implemented a tracking system for CPI problems for squadron superintendents and commanders to follow the progress of each problem. This also ensures the responsibility is not only on one individual.



“What we are doing at MEDWERX is affecting what we are doing in the group,” said Capt. Durnay Stacy, 15th MDG pediatric nurse manager. “When push comes to shove, people innovate, people create.”



A recent MEDWERX innovation decreased the number of calls the front desk received by 600 hours. This was accomplished by incorporating the front desk number into the patient appointment line and diverting calls to the appropriate units instead of overwhelming the front desk.



A future innovation involves finding a solution to consolidate and streamline all required training for 15th MDG Airmen, from Air Force required training to medical specific training. They are working to create a matrix to help with the scheduling and workload of training, so Airmen can focus more on their jobs.



The innovation unit recently received approval to problem solve the issue patients face when checking in for their appointments. Many patients fill in repetitive paperwork at multiple locations. MEDWERX is looking to centralize check-ins and streamline the process and possibly offer a virtual alternative.



“MEDWERX brought squadrons together on a larger scale,” said Thies. “It is easy to get bottlenecked into our flights, but this opens the doors to each other more.”



Representatives from MEDWERX connect with each squadron and learn what problems and solutions they have. Next, Airmen who have completed Green Belt program management training assist Airmen and teach them how to lead their innovative process.



“Some ideas do not work, but you can learn about the process and grow from it,” said Stacy. “MEDWERX gives Airmen the opportunity to be heard.”



To connect with MEDWERX, contact Capt. Durnay Stacy at durnay.stacy@us.af.mil or Staff Sgt. Scott Thies at scott.m.thies2@us.af.mil.

