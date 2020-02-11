Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Challenge Brings Together Medical

    Lightning Challenge Brings Together Medical

    KILLEEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class David Phaff 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    FORT HOOD, Texas -- The 2020 Lightning Challenge, held at Fort Hood, Texas, is a joint operation involving multiple branches and service members from across the Air Force.
    The event includes medical personnel from different walks of Air Force life, who are embedded to support and provide invaluable expertise.
    The event takes place to test the Air Force Special Warfare unit's Tactical Air Control Party, (TACP). During the Lightning Challenge, medics closely monitored the contestants' health, while simultaneously remaining vigilant. This event was more of a challenge, due to the strict COVID-19 guidelines which were implemented and enforced, with safety being the top priority.
    “You can’t really tell they’re actually pushing through pain,” said Maj. Michael Smolka, Special Warfare Training Wing chief of aerospace medicine. "These TACPs trained to push through their personal limits as best they can. At the same time, once they have visibility on us, they know we’re here to protect and help them.”
    This year with COVID-19 there had to be more precautions taken to ensure the safety and health of all those who take part in this event. The medical teams work tirelessly to make sure that everyone’s injuries are properly taken care of, that they are healthy and keep a lookout for any possible signs of illness.
    “We’re also backing them up on their COVID-19 protocol," said Staff Sgt. Alexander Lawson, 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician." We're taking daily temperature checks and making sure that if anyone does start to show signs or symptoms that are leading towards a COVID-19 type illness, we mitigate that risk and put procedures in place."
    Events such as these bring the medical community together and promote the sharing of ideas. During this pandemic it can be helpful for them to share and communicate what is working and what is not to help build better safety guidelines. It also helps create a better sense of teamwork and community among the field.
    “I really enjoy working with other units,” Lawson said. "It’s an exciting way to see what everyone brings to the table, talk about different experiences, how they are dealing with COVID-19 and bring those ideas back to our bases."
    This year's Lightning Challenge not only showed how combat ready, professional, effective, and efficient our TACP’s are, but also how our medical teams from across all bases work to ensure the safety, health and wellness of everyone in the Air Force

