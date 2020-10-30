AMC’s top leader outlines strategic initiatives, priorities at commander’s forum

(REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala.) – Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, met with leaders from AMC’s 10 major subordinate commands to synchronize efforts around his strategic priorities during the AMC Commander’s Forum Oct. 28-29 at AMC headquarters.



The forum, with participants attending in-person following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines or virtually, provided an opportunity for commanders and staff to review and have discussion about the AMC campaign plan and Daly’s priorities, and how those are nested with the Army’s priorities of People, Readiness and Modernization.



“It is really an assessment of where we are right now and challenging our own assumptions, facts and asking who we are and how we are doing things,” Daly told the commanders. “It is important to have dialogue, and we want to hear from you.”



Commanders held in-depth discussions on each of AMC’s seven lines of effort, including Soldier, Civilian and Family Readiness; Installation Readiness and Training Support; Organic Industrial Base Readiness; Munitions Readiness; Strategic Power Projection; Supply Availability and Equipment Readiness; and Data Analytics and Logistics Information Readiness.



Daly said the AMC workforce has adjusted well to operating in the COVID environment, and is anticipating needs and staying ahead of the learning curve in many areas.



“AMC is making huge readiness impacts for the Army. Our people understand the mission and are getting after it,” Daly said.



He said one of his top priorities is driving readiness in support of Army priorities and geographic combatant commanders, especially in the Indo-Pacific theater. For example, Daly said he believes AMC is out front in implementing the Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, or ReARMM, a framework that will transform the Army into a multi-domain capable force ready for competition, crisis, conflict and change.



To further Army readiness worldwide, Daly said he wants to use Army Prepositioned Stocks in support of exercises, ReARMM and rotational deployments. Army Prepositioned Stocks are strategically placed, Configured-for-Combat (CFC) sets of equipment that are ready for Soldiers to draw rapidly, speeding troops to the frontlines and reducing strategic lift for deploying units.



“We need to have APS not just for great power conflict, but also great power competition,” said Daly, describing a range of operations up to potential large scale combat operations.



Brig. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, commanding general of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, said the AMC Commander’s Forum is a way for her to stay nested with AMC and Army priorities, and an opportunity to engage directly with other commanders from across the materiel enterprise.



“For us as a major subordinate command of AMC and an Army Service Component Command to (U.S. Transportation Command), it is incredibly important for us to stay synched with what AMC is doing, which also helps us when supporting the joint community,” Hoyle said.



She said SDDC has continued to execute its mission in support of the Army and joint forces throughout the COVID pandemic.



“Between rotational forces, training exercises and (Combat Training Centers), the Army is always on the move,” said Hoyle.



In addition to focusing on the Indo-Pacific, supporting troops in contact, fighting COVID and driving Army readiness, Daly said he wants to modernize the Army’s Organic Industrial Base. Managed by AMC, the OIB consists of 26 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants that manufacture and reset Army equipment, generating readiness and operational capability throughout Army formations.



Speaking on OIB modernization, Daly said it was important for leaders to evaluate processes and facilities holistically and understand the power of data, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.



“The intent is for 21st Century transformational change at the OIB,” said Daly.



The Army recently unveiled a $16 billion, 15-year transformation strategy that aims to upgrade processes at OIB facilities.



At the Association of the United States Army 2020 Annual Meeting and Exposition, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced that “People” is the new top priority. In addition to the strategic initiatives, Daly and the commanders discussed the Army People Strategy and the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.



He challenged commanders to focus on taking care of people, and to recognize the power of diversity in organizations.



“Our primary responsibility as Army leaders is to take care of our Soldiers, civilians and families,” said Daly. “I fully support Project Inclusion and I strongly believe that our Army only benefits from having a wide range of backgrounds, talents and perspectives all working together to accomplish our common mission.”

