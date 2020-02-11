Photo Essay: New battle simulations training buildings at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is shown Oct. 15, 2020,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work on five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is shown Oct. 15, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill., is constructing the new buildings and related infrastructure. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works is overseeing the work completion. The new simulations buildings, when completed, will be managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Mobility, Training and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Work on five new battle simulations buildings in the 200 block is shown Oct. 15, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Contractor MDM Construction Supply of Rockford, Ill., is constructing the new buildings and related infrastructure.



The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works is overseeing the work completion.



The new simulations buildings, when completed, will be managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Mobility, Training and Security (DPTMS).



The buildings will offer more opportunities to bring in more training, said DPTMS Training Support Officer Rob Weisbrod.



“With the new buildings, the garrison will able to co-locate all simulators together to provide a one-stop service for units conducting training on post,” Weisbrod said. “This will allow Fort McCoy to fully support a ‘live-virtual-constructive integrated training environment (LVCITE).’”



Simulators and trainers currently in use at Fort McCoy include the Reconfigurable Vehicle Tactical Trainer; Virtual Battle Space Simulation; Call-For-Fire Trainer; Engagement Skills Trainer; Virtual Clearance Training Suite; HMMWV (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) and Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected Egress Assistance Trainers; Un-stabilized Gunnery Trainer-Crew, Rough-Terrain Cargo Handler simulator, 660 Interactive Truck Driver simulator, All-Terrain Lifter Army System forklift simulator, and Medical Simulation Training Center, Weisbrod said.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



