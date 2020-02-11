AMCOM Veteran Spotlight: Army aviation, missiles at heart of service – both in, out of uniform

“Once a Soldier, always a Soldier.”



It’s a phrase often uttered by Soldiers currently serving and those who’ve taken off the uniform.



Patrick S. Reese, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Field Maintenance Directorate production coordinator, hung up his uniform for the final time as a first sergeant in 2007.



His love of helicopters and a family tradition of service – his father and uncles were also in the Army – steered Reese to enlist in the Army as an aircraft armament/missile system repairer. His 22-year career encompassed five special operations combat tours, multiple permanent changes of station and connections that will never be forgotten.



“My Soldiers I served and fought alongside with, true patriots and brotherhood” are the things Reese said he misses most. “Leading my Soldiers in combat and bringing every one of them safely home to their families” was the most rewarding aspect of his uniformed service.



Originally from Port Leyden, New York, Reese was assigned to Redstone Arsenal in 2005 and never left.

Without all the deployments that came along with his enlistment, Reese had more time to spend with his family.



Now at AMCOM, Reese didn’t stray far from his aviation and missile roots and said his aviation background and experience allow him to better serve the organization and warfighters.



Once a Soldier, always a Soldier – one way or another.

