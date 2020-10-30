Tyndall makes history supporting experimental combat exercise

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.— For Tyndall to host an event like Agile Flag 21-1, a first of its kind experiment, there is a lot of coordination that takes place behind the scenes.

Agile Flag tested the lead wing concept, which works to ensure the Air Force accomplishes Agile Combat Employment and Dynamic Force Employment by guaranteed ready forces on demand. This new kind of exercise was held Oct. 21-29, 2020. It activated Tyndall as a main operating base, Hurlburt Field Air Force Base as a forward operating base and Eglin Air Force Base as a contingency location.

The 325th Maintenance Squadron munitions flight played a large role to support Mountain Home Air Force Base fulfilling its role as the lead wing.

“We enabled Agile Flag through the various aspects of supporting Mountain Home and the visiting units,” said 1st Lt. Megan Barrick, 325th MXS munitions flight commander. “The most important aspect in munitions is accountability. We processed their allocation transfer, provided the physical munitions to the unit, and provided the space and equipment for the visiting unit to prepare all of their assets.”

Tyndall’s ability to support an experiment like Agile Flag laid the groundwork for visiting units to execute their mission with ease.

“Our coordination ensured a seamless transition of integration,” said Barrick. “Our munitions counterpart was able to use us as the main operating base and call back for any additional munitions as needed via the exercise channels.”

Agile Flag provided Tyndall and other participating units with a unique experience by allowing Airmen to showcase their capability to prepare forces for a modern peer-to-peer war.

For more information on Agile Flag, visit https://www.acc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2387947/acc-to-conduct-experiment-testing-agility-and-lead-wing-concepts-during-agile-f/

