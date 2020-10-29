Oceana Housing Clerk Retires After 39 Years of Service

Courtesy Photo | (201029-N-OC333-004) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Oct. 29, 2020) Capt. John Hewitt, Naval Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (201029-N-OC333-004) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Oct. 29, 2020) Capt. John Hewitt, Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana commanding officer, left, poses for a photo with Fred Malaterre, Navy Housing administrative clerk, onboard NAS Oceana. Malaterre retired after working onboard NAS Oceana for the past 32 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mark Thomas Mahmod/Released) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – “I’m nervous,” said Fred Malaterre, Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana Navy Housing administrative clerk. “I showed up early for work at 5:30 a.m. every single day, even though it was before working hours. Now I don’t even have to set an alarm.”



After a few years of working, routines begin to develop. The same alarm clock, the same coffee pot, the same drive.



After 39 years of government service, the past 32 of which were spent at NAS Oceana, Malaterre made the decision to retire and create some new routines.



Beginning his government service in 1981 on Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, Malaterre eventually made his way to Norfolk, Virginia.



“I always wanted to work for the government,” said Malaterre. “I started off working for the Air Force, and a friend of mine told me they were hiring up here, so I came up here, and I’ve been here since.”



Malaterre said he enjoyed the warmer weather of Hampton Roads a lot more.



Over 32 years at the Navy’s Master Jet Base, Malaterre said he’s seen a large part of NAS Oceana’s history unfold. Working in the housing sector, Malaterre said he’s seen plenty of change during his time.



“We’ve seen a lot of transition from base housing to [Public Private Venture], and it’s a lot different now,” said Malaterre. “Housing has changed so much since I came in.”



Though a lot has changed among the housing landscape, Malaterre’s attitude has fundamentally stayed the same.



“I enjoyed my job, I enjoyed coming to work, and I enjoyed working with the people,” said Malaterre. “You see a lot of different things happening in housing, a lot of heartbreaks, but it’s been a really interesting career for me. Every day is something different.”



Malaterre said he’s enjoyed his career in housing, and he’s achieved everything he personally desired during his 39 years.



“To the younger generation, I believe you should stick to your goals,” said Malaterre. “If you want to make the Navy a career, stick to it, and do as best as you could to get promoted. If you’re on the civilian side, same thing. Stick to your goals.”



Malaterre’s new goals and routines may not involve providing housing for Navy Sailors, but he said he has a few things in mind now that he’s retired.



“My initial plans were to travel for a while,” said Malaterre. “I was planning on visiting some relatives in France and also going to Canada, but now I’ll be staying here for a while.”



COVID-19 may have temporarily disrupted some of Malaterre’s retirement plans, but not all of them are out of the question. In fact, Malaterre’s new routines may lead him right back to NAS Oceana.



“I’m going to be able to go golfing anytime I want to now,” said Malaterre. “I’m going to come back and golf on base.”