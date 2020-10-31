Photo Essay: UH-60 Black Hawk operations at Fort McCoy in August 2020

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew operates a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on the cantonment area during...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew operates a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on the cantonment area during training operations Aug. 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The helicopter was part of training support operations for the Wisconsin National Guard and belongs to the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, also with the Wisconsin National Guard. According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations. The UH-60 also is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

An aircrew operates a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on the cantonment area during training operations Aug. 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The helicopter was part of training support operations for the Wisconsin National Guard and belongs to the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, also with the Wisconsin National Guard.



According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations.



The UH-60 also is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter.



The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well.



Now in its fourth decade of service, the Black Hawk was developed as a result of the Army’s requirement in 1972 for a simple, robust, and reliable utility helicopter system to satisfy projected air-mobile requirements around the globe.



Named after Native American war chief and leader of the Sauk tribe in the Midwest, Black Hawk, the first UH-60A was accepted by the Army in 1978, and entered service in 1979 when it was delivered to aviation components of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



