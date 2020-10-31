MHS GENESIS Live at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

Photo By Felicia Crosson | Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Staff; Cmdr. Adelaine Trask, Pediatrician, Lt. Andrew...... read more read more Photo By Felicia Crosson | Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton Staff; Cmdr. Adelaine Trask, Pediatrician, Lt. Andrew Veilleux, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer, Lt. Raza Beg, Chief Information Officer, and Cmdr. Lauren Brown, Physical Therapy Department Head and NHCP's MHS Genesis Program Manager celebrate the implementation of MHS GENESIS at the hospital with a ribbon cutting ceremony. see less | View Image Page

Its official, the switch has been flipped at 7:00 a.m. as the Department of Defense’s (DoD) new electronic health record (EHR), MHS GENESIS, is deployed at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton (NHCP), October 31, 2020.



The deployment of MHS GENESIS was completed after months of extensive preparation not to mention while navigating through a global pandemic. The transition included intensive training, internal infrastructure changes and equipment upgrades while continuing to serve those who serve. This evolution included NHCP’s Core Hospital, 13 Branch Health Clinics, along with Port Hueneme who went live on September 23, 2020 and Yuma Arizona who will be flipping the switch in April, 2021.



NHCP was not able to do this alone, a program called Pay It Forward was a tremendous help during the transition. “The Pay It Forward program, sponsored and under the auspices of the Defense Health Agency and Program Management Office, supports commands going live with MHS GENESIS, utilizing subject matter experts (SME’s) experienced from current MHS GENESIS sites. These SME’s impart invaluable knowledge and experience to the new users, enabling a successful go-live evolution,” said Cmdr. Victor Lin, Navy Medical Forces Pacific Chief Medical Informatics Officer. Members from Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, Bremerton, Travis, and Madigan were all a part of the Pay It Forward program and supported NHCP in their efforts to make this transition possible.



Whether you are on ship, shore, submarine, squadron, military hospital or clinic, MHS GENESIS will provide a single integrated electronic health record for service members, veterans and their families that will integrate inpatient and outpatient medical and dental information across the continuum of care, from point of injury.



One of the key features and benefits for patients is the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, a one-stop shop for viewing personal healthcare and history; two-way communication between patient and provider; a secure website for around-the-clock access to individual and family health information, including visit notes, test results, x-rays, scheduling appointments, along with online prescription renewal.



Prior to MHS GENESIS deployment, several informational pamphlets, social media questions and answers and provider education to patients took place regarding the new system, specifically concerning the new patient portal.



“We received a lot of great feedback and questions on our social media. Our patients were interested, engaged and wanted to know what was going on,” said Lt Cmdr. Lauren Brown, Physical Therapy Department Head and MHS GENESIS Program Manager.



Lt. Cmdr. Brown explained there are three different ways to access the new patient portal. Beneficiaries can visit the official site at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil and once there use one of the three options to logon: Department of Defense Self-Service Logon; Common Access Card; or Defense Finance and Accounting Service login. If you already had a Tricare Online Defense Self-Service Logon it will be the same information.



Patients who transfer out of the area to another military hospital or clinic not using MHS GENESIS will resume using Secure Messaging – through TRICARE Online.



MHS GENESIS is also a benefit to the staff at NHCP. It will help streamline the workday for doctors, nurses and hospital corpsmen in caring for their patients by eliminating double order entry and double documentation along with providing beneficiaries a modern, secure and connected Electronic Health Record.



“This command has put in countless hours of training and time into this transition which has stretched across two different bases in Southern California multiple branch clinics, along with preparing Branch Health Clinic Yuma in Arizona for their transition all while navigating through a global pandemic and keeping our the population we serve safe and healthy.” Said Lt Cmdr. Brown.



Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton is just one site of many to execute the full deployment across the DoD world-wide spectrum which is expected to be completed in 2022 to serve more than nine million beneficiaries.