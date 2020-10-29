Navy Announces Release of Draft Environmental Assessment for MQ-25A Stingray Home Basing

The Navy is proposing to home base a new Carrier-based Unmanned Air System at Naval Base Ventura County in Point Mugu, California. This system is known as the MQ-25A Stingray. The Stingray will serve as a tanker capable of refueling aircraft in flight. The Stingray will also be capable of conducting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.



The Navy has prepared a draft environmental assessment to evaluate the potential environmental effects of this home basing action. The environmental assessment analyzes the impacts of home basing 20 Stingray air vehicles and stationing approximately 730 personnel plus their family members at Pt Mugu. In addition, the environmental assessment addresses the impacts of Stingray flight operations, constructing a new hangar, training facilities, and supporting infrastructure, performing air vehicle maintenance and providing training for air vehicle operators and maintainers.



Interested parties may view a copy of the draft environmental assessment at the Ray D. Prueter Library, 510 Park Avenue, Port Hueneme, CA, 93041 or the E.P Foster Library, 651 E. Main St, Ventura, CA, 93001, and at the following website: http://www.nepa.navy.mil/stingray.



To ensure consideration in the final environmental assessment, all comments must be postmarked or received online no later than November 30, 2020.



Written comments may be submitted online at http://www.nepa.navy.mil/stingray or mailed to:



MQ-25A Stingray CBUAS EA Project Manager

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic

Attn: Code EV21JB

6506 Hampton Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23508.

